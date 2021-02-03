If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, it is difficult to fit him in the Test side: Vivek Razdan

Vivek Razdan believes Hardik Pandya’s Test spot is in doubt as long as he continues to refrain from bowling in the longest format. The former cricketer feels a fit Hardik Pandya can open up several options for the Indian Test team.

Hardik Pandya is part of India’s squad for the first two Tests against England. With the all-rounder coming back from injury, it is unclear whether he will play in the first Test in Chennai starting from February 5.

The 27-year-old last played a Test in 2018, and many have questioned whether he can bowl at full tilt against England.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Vivek Razdan admitted Hardik Pandya will be a crucial cog for India in Tests, provided he can prove his bowling credentials.

“If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, it is difficult to fit him in the Test side. As soon as you get Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder, India gets that balance. You then have the option of going into a game with just 4 bowlers or an extra batsman like Hanuma Vihari,” Razdan said.

Hardik Pandya’s role as India’s seam all-rounder will gain importance in the coming months. With the possibility of a World Test Championship final at Lord’s, India would hope he regains fitness and is fit to serve as an additional bowler.

The all-rounder has refrained from bowling ever since he returned from a back injury. Hardik Pandya bowled only a handful of overs in Australia, and it remains to be seen whether he can bowl long spells in Test cricket.

Explaining why a fit Hardik Pandya is crucial for India, Vivek Razdan touched upon the importance of having an all-rounder in the side.

“The balance of the side depends on how fit the player at No.6 or 7 is. If Hardik Pandya is fit you can go with 4 bowlers because he gives you that cushion. If someone like Jadeja or Pandya isn’t there, you have to go with 5 bowlers because you don’t want to be left with only 3 options if someone gets injured," Razdan explained.

Vivek Razdan shares his playing XI for England Test

Team bonding 🤜🤛

Regroup after quarantine ✅

A game of footvolley 👍#TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England. 😎🙌 - by @RajalArora #INDvENG



Watch the full video 🎥👉 https://t.co/fp19jq1ZTI pic.twitter.com/wWLAhZcdZk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

Vivek Razdan also talked about his team selection ahead of the first Test in Chennai.

The famous commentator went the expected route while picking his top order, choosing Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

However, Razdan refrained from choosing India’s lower order and wicket-keeper, saying it depends on the surface at the Chepauk stadium.

“The team balance then depends on the pitch in Chennai. It will be decided after the pitch assessment on February 4. If the pitch turns from Day 1, then India can go into the game with 3 spinners,” Razdan said.

Vivek Razdan also explained how the selection of spinners will have an impact on India’s pace battery. Stressing on the importance of having experience in the side, he suggested India should go with five bowlers.

“Experience also plays a role when picking team, because players like Jasprit Bumrah haven’t played Test cricket at home. In that case, you’ll need an experienced player like Ishant Sharma in the side. It will be a good decision to play 5 bowlers in India,” the 51-year-old added.