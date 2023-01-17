“If he’s in form, there is a high possibility of India doing well” – Madan Lal on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs NZ ODIs

Madan Lal has praised Virat Kohli for his exceptional form in white-ball cricket ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The former Indian cricketer wants the 34-year-old to continue his purple patch in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 15. India won the game by 317 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Speaking on Sports Tak, Lal said:

“Kohli’s effect on the team is very vital because every bowler in the world wants to take his wicket. His form also reflects on the other players on the team. If he’s in form, there is a high possibility of India doing well.”

The former India captain amassed 283 runs in three ODIs, including 113 off 87 balls in the first ODIs. Thus, he was named Player of the Match and Series. Kohli will look to continue his exploits ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

“Virat Kohli’s form is a great thing for Indian cricket” – Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also reckons Virat Kohli’s form is a good thing for Team India. He feels that the Delhi batter's big knocks help the team score decent totals, which often comes in handy for the bowlers in the second innings.

Speaking on the same show as Madan Lal, Gavaskar said:

“Your No. 3 batter is in form. He scored two centuries in three ODIs. Team India scored 373 and 390 runs in those games. The bowler's work gets easier when you have that many runs while defending the score. Virat Kohli’s form is a great thing for Indian cricket.”

With numerous ODIs scheduled for Team India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli will look to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's (49 ODI tons) tally. So far, he has scored 46 ODI centuries.

He will be seen in action in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. The action will then shift to Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24) for the remaining T20Is.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

