"If I'm looking to survive then I'm pretty useless" - Harry Brook

England middle-order batter Harry Brook highlighted that he always looks to score instead of merely surviving. The youngster reckons keeping the game moving brings out the best in him.

Brook was the standout batter and top run-scorer on Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval. He he struck 85 to help England post a total of 283. The right-hander came in at 73-3 and led the counterattack, adding 111 with Moeen Ali.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, Brook opened up on his two sixes and said his fast hands have always helped his cause. The Yorkshire batter said:

"I just felt like with the wind out there especially, it was a pretty small hit, plus Starc's pace as well. I felt like it was pretty pointless trying to hit it down there. Then the other one, I just picked up the length pretty quick and fancied it.

"I think I've always had fairly fast hands - I think it makes a difference when I'm looking to score. I think I've said a couple of times, if I'm looking to survive then I'm pretty useless."

The 24-year-old got to his half-century off only 44 deliveries, but missed out on a well-deserving maiden Ashes hundred. He went hard at a delivery from Mitchell Starc and edged it to Steve Smith at second slip.

"They're so persistent in their length" - Harry Brook on Australia's bowlers

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Getty)

Brook heaped praise on Australia's bowlers for keeping at it relentlessly, especially captain Pat Cummins. He added:

"They're so persistent in their length, especially Pat Cummins. As soon as he gets a little bit out of the pitch he's very tough to face. The way we're playing, we're always going to try to take them off their lengths.

"He [Cummins] doesn't miss much, so as long as I can get to the pitch of the ball or stay back a bit more or give myself a bit of width. It's challenging, but it's those little risks you've got to take, really."

Starc was the pick of Australia's bowlers with 4 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy took two each. In reply to England's 283, Australia reached 61-1 at Stumps, with David Warner becoming the only casualty.