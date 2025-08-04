"If I show you just the seam, you would say it's Jimmy Anderson or Mohammad Shami" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player has lauded Mohammed Siraj for bowling a match-winning spell in the fifth Test against England. He noted that the seam position of the Hyderabad seamer's deliveries was as upright as that of James Anderson or Mohammad Shami.

Siraj registered figures of 5/104 in 30.1 overs in England's second innings at The Oval. His spell helped India register a six-run win by bowling England out for 367 on Day 5 (Monday, August 4).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Siraj needs to be celebrated, highlighting that the seamer brings both hard work and skills to the table.

"Are we celebrating him enough? Appreciating and acknowledging is on one side, this guy needs to be celebrated. At times, you have such fantastic skill that you focus on it so much, that's (Jasprit) Bumrah, that the hard-working guy is left a little behind. Siraj is hard-working. He puts his body and mind into it," Chopra said.

"Not that he doesn't have the skills. The ball that was releasing from his hands this time, the seam was upright. If I show you just the seam, you might say it's Jimmy Anderson or Mohammad Shami. The seam was so straight, and the ball was swinging away. Then he scrambles the seam a little and moves the ball in, which is three to five kph quicker, and goes and hits the pads," he added.

Mohammed Siraj picked up three of the four remaining England wickets on Day 5 of the Oval Test. He dismissed Jamie Smith (2 off 20) and Jamie Overton (9 off 17) before castling Gus Atkinson (17 off 29) to complete the win.

"He has been relentless" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj's comeback in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Mohammed Siraj stepped on the boundary cushion after taking Harry Brook's catch in England's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Mohammed Siraj for bouncing back after giving Harry Brook a reprieve in England's second innings of the Oval Test and being the final player dismissed in India's 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord's.

"Mohammed Siraj and this Test series, if you turn the pages a little, Harry Brook's catch was dropped, and it became a match-changing moment. He scored a century. It was heartbreaking, and it seemed like it wouldn't happen. The last ball hit the middle of his bat and rolled onto his stumps at Lord's. However, Miyan hasn't stopped. He has been relentless," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Siraj has bowled a plethora of match-winning spells since his debut.

"I saw a very good stat on X. No fast bowler in the world has taken more wickets than Siraj in overseas Test wins since his debut. This is absolutely incredible. Five wickets at the MCG in 2020, six wickets at Gabba in 2021, eight wickets at Lord's in 2021, seven wickets at Centurion in 2024, five wickets at Perth in 2024, seven wickets in Birmingham, and nine at The Oval. That's how good Mohammed Siraj has been," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Prasidh Krishna also deserves to be praised. He highlighted that the lanky pacer picked up four-wicket hauls in both innings of the Oval Test, 4/62 in 16 overs in the first innings and 4/126 in 27 overs in the second innings.

