"If you keep a polar bear for so long in the inland, it will acclimatize" - Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna's criticism before ENG vs IND 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Prasidh Krishna for picking up four crucial wickets in England's first innings of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He noted that the lanky pacer has been criticized a lot for his inability to acclimatize to English conditions.

Krishna registered figures of 4/62 in 16 overs as India bowled England out for 247 on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) at The Oval. The visitors ended the day at 75/2 in their second innings, with a lead of 52 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that Krishna has received a lot of brickbats for his inability to alter his length in English conditions.

"Prasidh Krishna has been at the receiving end. He has been trolled a lot. In fact, I was reading somewhere that if you keep a polar bear for so long in the inland, it will acclimatize, but Prasidh Krishna has still not done that," he said (9:15).

Chopra praised the Karnataka seamer for keeping the criticism at bay and making the most of the bouncy Oval pitch.

"He said no issues, picked up four wickets, and he bowled well. I feel tall bowlers have benefited a lot at this ground. Traditionally, they benefit at this ground. You get a little extra bounce. Of course, he has been expensive, but four extremely crucial wickets," he observed.

While acknowledging that Krishna is not yet a complete bowler, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 29-year-old delivered the goods by picking up vital wickets.

"He has got the pace. Again, not a finished product by any stretch of imagination, but despite being a work in progress, he has done a good job. Picking up four wickets was extremely important. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets and Akash Deep took one, and India had to dismiss only nine players as Chris Woakes is out of the match," Chopra elaborated.

Prasidh Krishna gave India their first breakthrough after Lunch by dismissing the well-set Zak Crawley (64 off 57). He later got rid of Jamie Smith (8 off 22), Jamie Overton (0 off 4) and Gus Atkinson (11 off 16) to complete his four-wicket haul.

"It seemed like we didn't have any plans in the first 10-15 overs" - Aakash Chopra on India's new-ball bowling in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Zak Crawley (left) and Ben Duckett stitched together a 92-run opening partnership in just 12.5 overs. [P/C; Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Indian seamers didn't seem to have a plan when Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (43 off 38) were smashing them all around the park at the start of the England innings.

"England did come all guns blazing. They kept hitting, and it seemed like we didn't have any plans in the first 10-15 overs. They came with a plan that they would hit, and we were only looking behind our shoulders at that point in time," he said (10:05).

The analyst praised Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for ensuring that the hosts didn't take a big first-innings lead.

"However, then we started to come back. It was a lion-hearted effort from Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna made an excellent contribution, and overall, you conceded a very slender lead," Chopra observed.

Just like Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj (4/86 in 16.2 overs) also picked up a four-wicket haul. While Akash Deep (1/80 in 17 overs) dismissed Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes couldn't bat due to a shoulder injury.

