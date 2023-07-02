"If that was a legal way of catching, we’d all be doing it" - Stuart Broad on Mitchell Starc's contentious catch

Senior England seamer Stuart Broad has weighed in on Mitchell Starc's controversial non-catch on day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The 36-year-old felt it was correct to rule it as not out as according to his understanding, the ball should not touch the ground.

England opener Ben Duckett received a reprieve late on day four as he flayed a short-pitched delivery to fine leg. While Starc got there and caught it, he dragged the ball along the ground while landing. As a result, third umpire Marais Erasmus ruled it not out.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad wrote:

"Ultimately, from my understanding of the rule, the ball isn't allowed to hit the ground. We’ve all played cricket where a catch is attempted with your hands facing upwards and your elbow hits the ground and the ball pops out. But you catch the ball and turn your hands and grind the ball on the ground, the ball can’t pop out of your hand. If that was a legal way of catching, we’d all be doing it."

The Australians were clearly not impressed with the decision and visiting captain Pat Cummins spoke to the umpires.

"It was sore" - Stuart Broad on his neck injury

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Recalling the blow to his neck on day two off Green's bowling, Broad said he was frustrated to spend two hours in the hospital.

"I was a bit frustrated that I spent Friday evening on a two-hour hospital visit after being struck by a Cameron Green delivery. Unfortunately, it caught me under the grill and struck me in the neck, going up into my jaw. It was sore," he wrote.

The right-arm seamer also felt he deserved Marnus Labuschagne's wicket on day three, with England not choosing to review and it later proved to be hitting the stumps.

"I was also disappointed because I have bowled much worse than I did and ended up with more wickets. I should have had one of course when we should have reviewed the Marnus Labuschagne Lbw. To be honest, the ball before tea which was shown to be going down leg side stuffed us, really stuffed us."

Should England chase down 371, it will be the highest run-chase at Lord's.

