"If the mindset was positive, you want to bat come what may" - Ravi Shastri on India's decision to field first in WTC final

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri voiced his displeasure at India taking the defensive option of fielding first after winning the toss in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval on Wednesday, June 7.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast conditions, choosing to go with four pacers and a lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking to the ICC at the end of the day's play, Shastri felt India did not take the positive approach by opting to field first.

"What came out today, the mindset was to field if they won the toss, hence the choices in the bowling department - 4 seamers and 1 spinner. If the mindset was positive, you want to bat come what may, rough it out in that first session of play and then see if you can put 250 on the board. Dont think too big, 250-260 and if the conditions got better and you saw off that first session you could have got more," said Shastri.

The decision backfired as India were made to chase leather for much of the day, with Australia ending Day 1 at 327/3.

Shastri admitted that India need to strike with the second ball at the start of Day 2 to garner any hopes of a comeback.

"You've got to think wickets, in a situation like this if you are going to wait for things to happen this game's gone, Australia will be another 200 runs ahead by tea time tomorrow, if not more. So you've got to think wickets, try and make the second new ball count in that first 45 minutes of play. You would have seen what you did with Head today, better lines into the body , lot of short stuff and take it from there. If you strike a couple early, you take one step at a time," added Shastri.

In India's previous tour of England, the hosts were enticed into bowling first and paid the price for it as India, despite putting up only 191 on the board in the first innings, won the game by a mammoth 157 runs.

Historically, the toss hasn't played a huge factor at the Oval, with the results being similar for the team batting first or second. However, it is worth noting that the team winning the toss has elected to bat first in 88 of the 105 Tests at the venue.

"With the way they are going, they could be 600+" - Ravi Shastri

Travis Head and Steve Smith thwarted the Indian bowlers on Day 1

Ravi Shastri felt that Team India's chances of winning the WTC final would hinge on the first hour of play with the second new ball.

As things stand, Australia are in complete control of the game after a thoroughly dominating batting display by Travis Head (146*) and Steve Smith (95*).

Looking ahead to Day 2, Shastri said:

"Winning will become difficult if they lose that session in the morning because Australia will bat India out of the contest by even wanting to bat two and a half sessions tomorrow. With the way they are going, they could be 600+. I think Australia are in prime position. It's up to them now to really allow India back into this game because they've batted beautifully, great application in that first session of play that really set things up."

India reduced Australia to 76-3 just after lunch but were left chasing shadows the rest of the day as the duo of Head and Smith stitched together an unbeaten 251-run partnership.

With the prospect of having to bat last on a potentially wearing wicket, India will have to try and strike quickly on Day 2 to restrict Australia to a reasonable first innings total.

