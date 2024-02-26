"If one more wicket had fallen, our situation might have become even tighter" - RP Singh lauds Shubman Gill's knock on Day 4 of 4th IND vs ENG Test

Former India pacer RP Singh has lauded Shubman Gill for playing a responsible match-winning knock in India's second innings of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

India started Day 4 (Monday, February 26) at 40 for no loss, needing a further 152 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Although they were reduced to 120/5 at one stage, Gill's unbeaten 52 off 124 deliveries took them to a five-wicket win.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, RP Singh pointed out that India would have been in dire straits had they lost another wicket. He explained:

"A good player is one who adapts his batting according to the situation and Shubman Gill showed that by doing it. This was an extremely important knock because five wickets had fallen and if one more wicket had fallen, our situation might have become even tighter."

The former India pacer praised Gill for adopting a slightly defensive approach as per the demands of the situation.

"However, Shubman held one end up and decided that they would have to bat in a slightly defensive fashion and spend a little time. From a bowler's viewpoint, I see how many balls a batter is playing with his bat and how well he is defending," Singh added.

Dhruv Jurel (39* off 77) joined Gill in the middle when the hosts were in a spot of bother at 120/5 after Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal for a duck. The duo stitched together an unbroken 72-run sixth-wicket partnership to seal the win.

"Shubman Gill kept himself mentally ahead" - RP Singh

Shubman Gill did not hit a single four during his innings.

RP Singh appreciated Shubman Gill for restraining himself from playing big shots and concentrating primarily on singles and doubles. He elaborated:

"The better you defend or leave deliveries, it always creates a doubt in the bowlers' minds that their grip is loosening. So Shubman Gill kept himself mentally ahead and then showed faith in singles and doubles. He checked his shots. Generally, he does not do that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the youngster displayed great maturity early in his Test career.

"His batting style is very good and he plays big shots. He hit two sixes later. He could have done that earlier as well but the situation was such that he decided he won't play big shots. It is praiseworthy because some players aren't able to understand that even after 50-60 matches," Singh stated.

Gill did not hit a boundary off the first 119 balls he faced. He struck two sixes off three deliveries from Shoaib Bashir when India needed 20 runs to reach his half-century and bring the target within single digits.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Has Shubman Gill cemented his place as India's No. 3 batter in Tests? Yes No 0 votes