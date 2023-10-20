"If Pakistan win, then Australia tata bye-bye" - Aakash Chopra on PAK vs AUS World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra believes Australia can virtually bid goodbye to their World Cup 2023 hopes if they lose to Pakistan.

The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. While the Men in Green have registered two victories in their first three games and are currently fourth in the standings, the Aussies have won just a solitary match and are placed two spots below them in the points table.

Previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that it's virtually a must-win game for both sides. He elaborated (8:30):

"Both teams are almost in the same boat at the moment. It's not the same but almost. Both have defeated Sri Lanka and both have lost to India. Pakistan have won a match against the Netherlands and Australia lost to South Africa."

The former India opener added (9:45):

"If Pakistan lose, it will be two defeats and two wins in four matches, and it will be the same story for Australia as well. However, if Pakistan win, then Australia tata bye-bye. But if Pakistan lose, you can assume that their bye-bye will also happen soon."

Chopra pointed out that Pakistan's two wins have come against supposedly weaker teams on paper and that things won't work out for them if they surrender against the stronger sides. He added that Friday's game will pose an existential question for both sides.

"The scales are tilted towards Australia" - Aakash Chopra

Australia registered an easy win in their last game against Sri Lanka. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra picked Australia as the favorites heading into the game. He reasoned (8:50):

"I feel the scales are tilted towards Australia. They will find a way. A lot of runs are expected to be scored in this match as it is a small ground with a flat pitch. The fast bowlers have a slightly higher status and Australia definitely have the better fast bowling at the moment."

The reputed commentator pointed out that while Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis were among the runs in the last game, David Warner and Steve Smith will be eager to play substantial knocks. He said:

"Finally, Mitchell Marsh has form and David Warner is sitting angry. Steve Smith hasn't scored runs and everyone else is scoring, so he will want to pull his weight into the side. Josh Inglis has batted well. I see slightly fewer concerns for Australia."

On the flip side, Chopra highlighted that Pakistan's concerns are more evident. He pointed out that their batters, barring Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, have not been in prolific form. He added that their spinners are not bowling well and the seamers are also not looking that sharp.

Poll : Who will win Friday's World Cup 2023 clash? Pakistan Australia 26 votes