“If panic sets, anything can happen - Wasim Jaffer reckons India not totally out of Indore Test

Admitting that Australia would be extremely disappointed if they don’t chase down 76 in the Indore Test, former India player Wasim Jaffer reckons the spinning surface would give the hosts faint hope. According to Jaffer, the result of the game could depend on whether India take early wickets.

Thirty wickets have already fallen in the first two days of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore. The hosts bowled out the Aussies for 197 in their first innings, restricting their lead to 88 runs. However, the batters undid the good job of the bowlers, folding up for 163 in 60.3 overs in their second innings.

Australia now only need 76 to win the Indore Test and register their first victory in the series. Conceding that the Aussies are the favourites to clinch the game, Jaffer said that India are still in with a chance, albeit a slim one, telling ESPNcricinfo:

“They’ll (India) be hoping for early wickets. On these kind of pitches, if you get one or two, you are bound to get three-four in succession, like it happened in the first innings. They’ll be hoping that with the hard new ball, they get two or three wickets early. If the panic sets in the Australian camp, anything can happen. It’s the fourth innings. The ball is going to spin; the players will be talking a lot around the bat.”

Jaffer elaborated that India could put Australia under pressure if they get Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith early:

“If India don’t get one or two wickets early, then it will be Australia’s game. If they get Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja early, the batters who are in form, then the inexperienced guys might succumb to pressure. Australia should be able to get that (76). If they don’t, that would be a disaster for them.”

After Australia lost six wickets for 11 runs in their first innings on Thursday (March 2), Nathan Lyon claimed 8064 to put the visitors back in the ascendancy.

“Jadeja, Ashwin or Axar” - Jaffer on who should open bowling for India on Day 3

While India will have the new ball on Day 3 in Indore, Jaffer feels that the hosts must start with spinners from the word go. He added that pacers can be brought on later in the innings, if needed, when the ball gets a bit old. Jaffer said:

“With the new ball, you need to go with the spinners. The best purchase will be for the spinners. When the ball gets a little bit old, there might be reverse swing. Then you can give it to Umesh (Yadav) or (Mohammed) Siraj, but with the new ball, you need to go with (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Ravichandran) Ashwin or Axar (Patel).

"All three of them will be threatening if they bowl at the right pace and keep things simple. Just look at how Nathan Lyon bowled. You don’t need to bowl that magic delivery. Just keep bowling it there, and things will happen for you if you are consistent enough.”

Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 21 scalps, while Ashwin has 17. Axar has had a quiet series with the ball, picking up only one wicket in 39 overs.

