"If it is right as per the laws, how can it be against the spirit?" - Aakash Chopra on Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

Aakash Chopra believes Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in England's second innings of the second Ashes Test was legal. He feels there shouldn't be any questions about whether it was against the spirit of the game.

Bairstow was ruled out stumped when Alex Carey threw down the stumps after the England batter left the crease before the umpire signaled the end of the over. The hosts eventually lost the game by 43 runs despite Ben Stokes' belligerent 155-run knock.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Jonny Bairstow was out and that there shouldn't be any debate about the spirit of cricket:

"Jonny Bairstow was out because the laws were not breached in any way. You left the ball, the keeper caught it, you didn't wait at all and you started walking. You have started walking, but this is not Company Bagh."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"If he throws the ball from behind and it hits the stumps, there is an appeal and you are given out, the questions emerge once again about the spirit of the game. We have spoken about these things thousands of times, even regarding the run-out at the non-striker's end. If it is right as per the laws, how can it be against the spirit?"

Michael Atherton, who was commentating at the time, pointed out that England have nothing to complain about and that it was a dozy bit of cricket from Bairstow. Mark Taylor also stated that the right decision was made although people might be unhappy about it.

"Stokes can have his opinion" - Aakash Chopra on England skipper's post-match comments on Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

Ben Stokes was at the non-striker's end when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ben Stokes is entitled to have his opinion about Jonny Bairstow's dismissal:

"Stokes can have his opinion. He said that he doesn't want to win like that, that Australia were happy with that match-taking wicket at that stage, no grudges but he wouldn't have done that."

The former Indian opener concluded by observing that the laws are clear and anyone's opinion does not matter:

"The problem comes here only when you combine it with your opinion. Laws are laws. If you have jumped the right light, it is over. There is no grey area in that, it is either black or white. You are either on the right or the wrong side of the law."

However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had a contrary view on the dismissal. He feels the England wicketkeeper-batter wasn't out and that the spirit of the game was pushed to the limits.

