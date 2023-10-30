"If Rohit Sharma had got out early, the story would have been embarrassing" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian skipper's knock in World Cup win vs England

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for bailing India out of trouble in their 2023 World Cup clash against England.

Rohit scored 87 runs off 101 deliveries as the Men in Blue set Jos Buttler and company a 230-run target in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. Their bowlers then bowled out the defending champions for 129 to complete an emphatic 100-run win and virtually seal a semi-final berth.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit for emerging out of other people's shadows by giving consistent performances and for playing a match-defining knock against England. He elaborated (3:55):

"When the cameras' focus is a lot more on one player, a lot of people go into the background. It has happened with Rohit Sharma for a long time that the focus wasn't on him. His performances used to come for sure but almost like a side dish. But he is the main gravy, he is the guy."

The former India opener added:

"He has seven centuries in World Cups. If you see this match, you will find that there was no way India would have come even close in the match without his 87. India were three down for nothing. If Rohit Sharma had got out early, the story would have been embarrassing, you wouldn't have scored even 150."

India were reduced to 40/3 after losing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's wickets in the first 12 overs. Rohit and KL Rahul (39 off 58) then strung together a 91-run fourth-wicket partnership before Suryakumar Yadav's 47-ball 49 took them to a respectable total.

"His massive knock came in one more big encounter at a very crucial time" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma struck 10 fours and three sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma's form at the top of the order is holding India in good stead. He said (4:40):

"However, Rohit stood there. The six he hit off Mark Wood's bowling was amazing. Fantabulous Rohit Sharma. His form is to India's advantage. His massive knock came in one more big encounter at a very crucial time."

The reputed commentator also praised KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav for making crucial contributions with the bat. He stated:

"KL Rahul was also playing well although I am not too happy with his shot because he got out similarly to Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav played a very good 49-run knock. The 21-run partnership between Bumrah and Kuldeep took the team to a 229-run total."

However, Chopra urged the Indian top order to show a little more responsibility, especially when they don't have an extra batter at No. 8. He highlighted that while Shreyas Iyer needs to be slightly careful against bouncers, Shubman Gill has to play a little more cautiously on seamer-friendly pitches.

