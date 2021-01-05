"If Rohit Sharma sees off the new ball, I am sure a big hundred is on the cards" - VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has opined Rohit Sharma will make a substantial score in the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia if he can get his eye in.

Rohit Sharma missed the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was serving his quarantine period in Sydney. The Indian vice-captain had arrived late in Australia because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the IPL.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman was asked if Rohit Sharma's availability will further strengthen the Indian team or will it cause a selection dilemma for the Sydney Test.

Laxman responded by saying it is certainly a positive to have Rohit Sharma back in the mix and added that the stylish right-handed batsman is likely to take Mayank Agarwal's spot at the top of the Indian batting order.

"Definitely one of the batsmen has to miss out. Rohit Sharma will probably come in place of Mayank Agarwal because Rohit has been a regular opener since the South Africa series. He has a tremendous record now as an opening batsman but I think it is a good headache to have," said Laxman

VVS Laxman pointed out Rohit Sharma's presence will give some much-needed experience to the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli. He added the visitors have a great chance to win the final two Test matches and clinch the series.

"The Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back especially when Virat is not there. You want more experience in that Indian dressing room. Now is the perfect opportunity first to go up 2-1 in Sydney and then win probably 3-1," added Laxman

"Rohit Sharma's kind of batting is suited for the Australian wickets" - VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma is yet to play as a Test opener in overseas conditions

VVS Laxman thinks Rohit Sharma will be keen to display his prowess and added the bouncy pitches in Australia will be to the latter's liking.

"Rohit Sharma himself will like to showcase his talent because I always feel his kind of batting is very very suited for the Australian wickets," stated Laxman

Laxman signed off by stating he expects a huge knock from Rohit Sharma at Sydney if he can weather off the early storm with the new ball.

"If he gits his eye in, if he sees off the new ball, I am sure a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit's batting is concerned," concluded Laxman

" Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in the world going around, so it is going to be Big Challenge for our bowlers "

- NATHAN LYON pic.twitter.com/cyZ1t81UBK — Shubz 🇮🇳 (@ShubzRohitFan) January 4, 2021

The Sydney Test will present a new challenge to Rohit Sharma if he walks out to bat at the top of the order, having never done so previously in overseas conditions.

The Indian team will hope the classy batsman can replicate the form he showed as a Test opener in India's home season in 2019.