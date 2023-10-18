"If they score close to 250, they will trouble New Zealand" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's World Cup 2023 clash vs the Kiwis

Aakash Chopra reckons Afghanistan will cause problems for New Zealand if they post a total close to 250 in their World Cup 2023 clash in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18.

The Kiwis have won all three of their matches thus far and are currently placed second in the points table behind India. Although Hashmatullah Shahidi and company suffered defeats in their first two games, they head into Wednesday's clash on the back of a convincing win against England, the defending champions.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that it will be a close affair if the match is played on a spin-friendly surface and Afghanistan can post a decent total. He elaborated (7:20):

"Don't know whether today evening's match will be good or not, we shall find out. Afghanistan are in front of New Zealand. It is the Chennai ground where we have seen two types of pitches - one with more turn and the other more batting-friendly. It will be enjoyable if the match is played on a slightly more turning pitch."

The former India opener added:

"Kane Williamson is still not available. Afghanistan's three spinners will once again come. Afghanistan's problem is their batting. 225 actually becomes a match-winning total here. If they score close to 250, they will trouble New Zealand."

India defeated Australia by six wickets on a spin-friendly surface in the first World Cup 2023 game at Chepauk. On the flip side, the last game at the venue was played on a slightly more placid track, with New Zealand thrashing Bangladesh by eight wickets.

"New Zealand will then become extremely dependent on Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Rachin Ravindra" - Aakash Chopra

Devon Conway's experience of playing for the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk should help his cause. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra feels New Zealand will rely on Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Rachin Ravindra to deliver the goods if the match is played on a spin-friendly surface. He said (7:50):

"New Zealand will then become extremely dependent on Devon Conway, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra because they play spin well and they will want them to play. There will be chances of getting stuck there."

However, Chopra added that Afghanistan's batting needs to do an encore of their splendid performance against England to cause another upset. He said:

"However, for that to happen, batting has to fire. Let's see whether it fires or not. They are coming after giving an extremely amazing performance in the last match. They made England lick dust. Can they repeat their heroics against New Zealand? Can that happen? We shall find out."

Afghanistan set England a 285-run target in their last game in Delhi on Sunday. They then bowled out Jos Buttler and company for 215 to complete a comprehensive 69-run win.

Poll : Will Afghanistan beat New Zealand in Wednesday's game? Yes No 14 votes