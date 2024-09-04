"If there was any selfishness within me, I would be saying 'no, please don't'" - Ben Stokes on Brendon McCullum becoming England's white-ball coach

England Test captain Ben Stokes has welcomed the move to appoint Brendon McCullum as the national team's white-ball coach, with the latter already in charge of the Test side. With England enduring two disappointing World Cup campaigns back-to-back, Matthew Mott stepped down from the role.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Tuesday, announced McCullum as Mott's replacement and has signed a deal till 2027.

Speaking at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, Stokes said Jos Buttler will love working with McCullum, given how the former Kiwi captain gives his players the license to play freely. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"If there was any selfishness, selfishness within me, I would be saying, 'No, please don't.' But I'm an English fan, I'm an England cricket fan and I couldn't think of a better person to be appointed to be the new coach of the white-ball team as well. I think Jos is going to really, really enjoy having him as his coach to work with. He just gives everyone the platform to go out and enjoy themselves."

Stokes and McCullum have formed a dynamic partnership since coming together in 2022 to take control of the Test side. Under their regime, England have lost just one series.

"I'd rather take an extra two weeks than run the risk of potentially doing something worse" - Ben Stokes on his injury

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 33-year-old, who is currently on the sidelines due to a hamstring tear, said he is doing everything to be available for the full tour of Pakistan. He explained:

"The recurrence rate of these injuries is 50%, which is quite high. I'd rather take an extra two weeks than run the risk of potentially doing something worse and then putting myself out of the game for longer. I'm just making sure that I'm doing everything right and everything I possibly can to try and give myself a chance to being fit for that first Test."

With the regular captain on the sidelines, Ollie Pope has been leading England in the Test series against Sri Lanka. England will play three Tests in Pakistan from October 7.

