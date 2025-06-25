“If a single goes there, it’s fine” - KL Rahul speaks to Karnataka teammate in Kannada during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Star India batter KL Rahul was heard talking in Kannada to his Karnataka teammate Prasidh Krishna during the first Test against England. The first Test took place at Headingley, Leeds.

On the fifth day, while England were chasing the target in the fourth innings, Prasidh Krishna came on to bowl when Joe Root was on strike. Before he got ready to bowl, KL Rahul had a discussion with him regarding the field setting in Kannada. Both Rahul and Prasidh hail from Karnataka and have played together for the state in domestic cricket.

"Maga Prasidh, idh erad hinde ne irli. Ond hodre parvagilla (Bro Prasidh, let these two stay behind. If a single goes there it's fine)," Rahul said.

"Nanige, naanu ivnige olgade hakkake nodta idini. Innobana ee kade idbodalla (For me, I'm looking to angle it in. We can keep one more out there [leg-side] instead of there right)," Prasidh replied.

However, KL Rahul advised him against doing so, suggesting he let the positioning be as it is.

"Beda beda. Hogta ide chenagi alli irli (Not needed. It's going well, let him stay there)," Rahul said.

Watch the video of the conversation between the two posted by Sony Sports Network on Instagram below -

KL Rahul's hundred goes in vain as India suffer defeat in opening Test

England beat India by five wickets in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series as the visitors suffered a defeat on the final day of the game. KL Rahul had an impressive outing with the bat personally in the Test.

The right-hander scored a magnificent hundred in India's second innings. He made 137 runs off 247 balls, hitting 18 fours in his knock. With this ton, he also became the first Asian opener to have scored three Test hundreds in England.

Rahul previously scored hundreds against England in Tests at The Oval in 2018 and at Lord's in 2021. He went past the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Ravi Shastri, and Tamim Iqbal, who all have two Test hundreds as openers in England.

However, Rahul's fine century in the second innings eventually went in vain as India lost the opening Test.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

