"If something happens to him, India will be in serious, serious trouble" - Gautam Gambhir wants back-up for Hardik Pandya

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has advised management to find a backup for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Gambhir feels the right-hander is a high-value player and any serious injury could put India in trouble.

Pandya is likely to be India's full-time T20 captain and is currently leading in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He is the first-choice all-rounder in both white-ball formats. However, the Baroda-born all-rounder is highly injury-prone and has suffered serious back injuries in the past.

Speaking on Star Sports' show titled "Road To World Cup Glory", Gambhir said:

"They need to quickly identify a back-up for Hardik; if something happens to him, India will be in serious, serious trouble."

The 29-year-old has only recently returned to full fitness after battling back injuries for a long time. He will serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and is set to play his first 50-over game since facing England in July.

"They have got to play together" - Gautam Gambhir wants core group to feature in all the ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the backbone of India's batting in ODIs. (Credits: Twitter)

Gambhir further highlighted that India's first-choice players must play all ODIs, keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup. He stated that they should take rest from T20Is even if it impacts their respective IPL teams. The 41-year-old added:

"This year the core group should be focusing on ODIs for sure. If they want to take a break, people who are playing all the three formats, they can definitely take a break from T20 cricket but surely not from ODI format."

He added:

"They have got to play together - I think the biggest mistake Indian cricket has made in the last probably two World Cups has been that they guys have not played enough cricket together. And from the franchisee point of view, if franchises have to suffer, they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder, not the IPL, the IPL is just the byproduct."

India will look to capture the 2023 World Cup after stumbling into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

