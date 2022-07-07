Create
"If you stay here you will lose your cricket career" - Twitterati fume as India leave out Sanju Samson of 1st T20I vs ENG

Sanju Samson had a decent campaign in the two T20Is against Ireland.
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 11:28 PM IST

Team India left out wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from playing XI for the first T20I against England on Thursday, July 7, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Samson was only picked in the squad for the first T20I but failed to make it into the XI.

The Kerala-born cricketer had a decent campaign leading up to the England series. Sanju scored 77 runs in the second T20I against Ireland and stitched up a record partnership of 176 runs with Deepak Hooda. The right-handed batter also scored 38 runs in the warm-up game against Derbyshire.

Despite being in form, the management preferred the likes of Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda over Samson.

Fans were certainly disappointed not to see Sanju Samson in India's playing XI. They rued that Samson never got a long rope to prove his credentials, unlike other players in the side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sanju Samson in his last 3 T20I :39(25)18(12)77(42)But even after these type of knocks he is kept out of the team. He deserves better. #SanjuSamson https://t.co/NwdFyJsddx
Sanju samson is undoubtly one of the best batsman in T20 in last few years and he has also showned his potential in International T20.But why is he getting ignored by bcci? #SanjuSamson https://t.co/ClQ83Ddd53
What was the Motive of selecting Sanju Samson in Squad if you don't want to go with him chances you are just giving him false hopes !!From Last 5 Matches He did Well ..Still Neglected in Selection 💔💔#BCCI #SanjuSamson https://t.co/pwAnW6501g
Sanju Samson watching everyone getting 5-6 continuous chances while he gets dropped even after scoring 77 in the only chance he got. #INDvsENG https://t.co/HJIE2JLqae
Sanju Samson isn’t good enough to play in a 2nd india 11 now ?He’s literally much better t20 player than some Indian batsman who r going to feature in wc #SanjuSamson https://t.co/gCplQmoIHh
Shame on @BCCI for wasting generational talent like Sanju Samson scored 77 with 183 SR in last Match is still not enough to get a match & then not even in team for next 2 matches whereas some special players are playing continues games without performing. #SanjuSamson #ENGvIND https://t.co/VOXM4CQCMT
Sanju Samson scored 77 in his last match with the strike rate of 183+ and then he got selected just for the 1st match of #ENGvIND T20 series nly to get benchedThe same story of Sanju Samson and Indian team over the yearsWhat type of treatment is this @BCCI ?@IamSanjuSamson https://t.co/HsXiZpzZaS
#SanjuSamson U gotta feel sad 😔 for Sanju Samson scored 77(42) at a SR of 183+ on his comeback match still not selected for playing Xi special rules is only made for him politics of @BCCI will never end. #SanjuSamson #ENGvIND https://t.co/gX7Cd41B7l
Sanju samson will get another 1 chance after few series, that will be again be a make or break for him. Have some shame putting him in pressure cooker situation everytime he gets a chance and expecting him to come good. @BCCI #INDvsENG
No hate for any 🏏 cricketer but Sanju samson deserve to play today T20 against England 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
This Bcci politics destroy a talented player Sanju Samson is India's one of the best shorter format player at present@IamSanjuSamson#SanjuSamson https://t.co/G8UzNCexxB
Sanju Samson carrier almost finished 🙂 https://t.co/IVHSKnayb6
Sanju Samson can walk into Any other country playing 11 lol wtf. Bcci acts like he’s inferior to people like sky ishan ..etc ridiculous last 3 years he’s been the best no.3 batsman in the world. Fkin clowns @BCCI . Time to support England and buttler
Dravidball can't even play his student Sanju Samson in his most comfortable format
Play him in one match, drop him in the next.This is how @BCCI is hell bent on wasting a talent like Sanju Samson.Why can't they see what the players,cricket experts and cricket fans see in him. He is not even in the team for the next two T20Is. Big shame. #SanjuSamson #INDvsENG
@BCCI Sanju Samson you move to any other country you can make bigger history than Sachin if you stay here you will lose your cricket career.@IamSanjuSamson @ICC @BCCI @BCCIdomesticWhat is the cricket selectors do to such a good player is it a party game
No chance to Sanju Samson ☹️Most probably that's the end of hopes of Sanju playing T20 World Cup and he is not even part of India's squad for last 2 games sad.

With opportunities hardly coming his way, Samson is falling behind in the race to be in India's T20 World Cup squad. The marquee competition is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

"For that conditions, he has more shots than any other Indian" - Ravi Shastri backs Sanju Samson to be in India's T20 World Cup

Samson has played only 14 T20Is so far despite making his debut in 2015. However, India's former head coach Ravi Shastri believes the wicketkeeper-better is the best choice for Australian conditions going into the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo last month, Shastri had stated:

Also Read Article Continues below
“Between Tripathi, Samson, and Iyer, there will be opportunities now. But when you look at Australia, bounce, pace, cut, pull, Samson will always threaten there. For that conditions, he has more shots than any other Indian, to be honest.”

It remains to be seen whether Samson gets enough opportunities to make a case for himself ahead of the multi-nation event in October-November.

Edited by Aditya Singh
