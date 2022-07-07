"If you stay here you will lose your cricket career" - Twitterati fume as India leave out Sanju Samson of 1st T20I vs ENG

Team India left out wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from playing XI for the first T20I against England on Thursday, July 7, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Samson was only picked in the squad for the first T20I but failed to make it into the XI.

The Kerala-born cricketer had a decent campaign leading up to the England series. Sanju scored 77 runs in the second T20I against Ireland and stitched up a record partnership of 176 runs with Deepak Hooda. The right-handed batter also scored 38 runs in the warm-up game against Derbyshire.

Despite being in form, the management preferred the likes of Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda over Samson.

Fans were certainly disappointed not to see Sanju Samson in India's playing XI. They rued that Samson never got a long rope to prove his credentials, unlike other players in the side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Just Butter @bestwicketkepar



39(25)

18(12)

77(42)



But even after these type of knocks he is kept out of the team. He deserves better. Sanju Samson in his last 3 T20I :39(25)18(12)77(42)But even after these type of knocks he is kept out of the team. He deserves better. #SanjuSamson Sanju Samson in his last 3 T20I :39(25)18(12)77(42)But even after these type of knocks he is kept out of the team. He deserves better. #SanjuSamson https://t.co/NwdFyJsddx

Sanju Samson Army™ @SanjuSamsonEra



But why is he getting ignored by bcci? Sanju samson is undoubtly one of the best batsman in T20 in last few years and he has also showned his potential in International T20.But why is he getting ignored by bcci? #SanjuSamson Sanju samson is undoubtly one of the best batsman in T20 in last few years and he has also showned his potential in International T20.But why is he getting ignored by bcci? #SanjuSamson https://t.co/ClQ83Ddd53

Vishal Rajora @Vrajora2001

From Last 5 Matches He did Well ..

Still Neglected in Selection

#BCCI

#SanjuSamson What was the Motive of selecting Sanju Samson in Squad if you don't want to go with him chances you are just giving him false hopes !!From Last 5 Matches He did Well ..Still Neglected in Selection What was the Motive of selecting Sanju Samson in Squad if you don't want to go with him chances you are just giving him false hopes !!From Last 5 Matches He did Well ..Still Neglected in Selection 💔💔#BCCI #SanjuSamson https://t.co/pwAnW6501g

Anurag @RightGaps Sanju Samson watching everyone getting 5-6 continuous chances while he gets dropped even after scoring 77 in the only chance he got. #INDvsENG Sanju Samson watching everyone getting 5-6 continuous chances while he gets dropped even after scoring 77 in the only chance he got. #INDvsENG https://t.co/HJIE2JLqae

Ankit Singh @AnkitSingh3975

He’s literally much better t20 player than some Indian batsman who r going to feature in wc

#SanjuSamson Sanju Samson isn’t good enough to play in a 2nd india 11 now ?He’s literally much better t20 player than some Indian batsman who r going to feature in wc Sanju Samson isn’t good enough to play in a 2nd india 11 now ?He’s literally much better t20 player than some Indian batsman who r going to feature in wc #SanjuSamson https://t.co/gCplQmoIHh

Roshmi 🏏 @CricCrazyRoshmi #ENGvIND Shame on @BCCI for wasting generational talent like Sanju Samson scored 77 with 183 SR in last Match is still not enough to get a match & then not even in team for next 2 matches whereas some special players are playing continues games without performing. #SanjuSamson Shame on @BCCI for wasting generational talent like Sanju Samson scored 77 with 183 SR in last Match is still not enough to get a match & then not even in team for next 2 matches whereas some special players are playing continues games without performing. #SanjuSamson #ENGvIND https://t.co/VOXM4CQCMT

Sanju Samson Fan Page @SanjuSamsonFP



The same story of Sanju Samson and Indian team over the years



What type of treatment is this



@IamSanjuSamson Sanju Samson scored 77 in his last match with the strike rate of 183+ and then he got selected just for the 1st match of #ENGvIND T20 series nly to get benchedThe same story of Sanju Samson and Indian team over the yearsWhat type of treatment is this @BCCI Sanju Samson scored 77 in his last match with the strike rate of 183+ and then he got selected just for the 1st match of #ENGvIND T20 series nly to get benchedThe same story of Sanju Samson and Indian team over the yearsWhat type of treatment is this @BCCI ?@IamSanjuSamson https://t.co/HsXiZpzZaS

madan Parmar Nimboda @MParmars #SanjuSamson

U gotta feel sad for Sanju Samson scored 77(42) at a SR of 183+ on his comeback match still not selected for playing Xi special rules is only made for him politics of #ENGvIND #SanjuSamson U gotta feel sadfor Sanju Samson scored 77(42) at a SR of 183+ on his comeback match still not selected for playing Xi special rules is only made for him politics of @BCCI will never end. #SanjuSamson U gotta feel sad 😔 for Sanju Samson scored 77(42) at a SR of 183+ on his comeback match still not selected for playing Xi special rules is only made for him politics of @BCCI will never end. #SanjuSamson #ENGvIND https://t.co/gX7Cd41B7l

Anurag @RightGaps #INDvsENG Sanju samson will get another 1 chance after few series, that will be again be a make or break for him. Have some shame putting him in pressure cooker situation everytime he gets a chance and expecting him to come good. @BCCI Sanju samson will get another 1 chance after few series, that will be again be a make or break for him. Have some shame putting him in pressure cooker situation everytime he gets a chance and expecting him to come good. @BCCI #INDvsENG

P.E.K.K.A @ex_gamer_45 No hate for any 🏏 cricketer but Sanju samson deserve to play today T20 against England No hate for any 🏏 cricketer but Sanju samson deserve to play today T20 against England 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

LAXMAN SINGH RATHORE @laxman_vk18

Sanju Samson is India's one of the best shorter format player at present

@IamSanjuSamson

#SanjuSamson This Bcci politics destroy a talented playerSanju Samson is India's one of the best shorter format player at present This Bcci politics destroy a talented player Sanju Samson is India's one of the best shorter format player at present@IamSanjuSamson#SanjuSamson https://t.co/G8UzNCexxB

AV! 09 @Avidhakad029 Sanju Samson carrier almost finished 🙂 Sanju Samson carrier almost finished 🙂 https://t.co/IVHSKnayb6

Sam @Samuel1999999 Sanju Samson can walk into Any other country playing 11 lol wtf. Bcci acts like he’s inferior to people like sky ishan ..etc ridiculous last 3 years he’s been the best no.3 batsman in the world. Fkin clowns @BCCI . Time to support England and buttler Sanju Samson can walk into Any other country playing 11 lol wtf. Bcci acts like he’s inferior to people like sky ishan ..etc ridiculous last 3 years he’s been the best no.3 batsman in the world. Fkin clowns @BCCI . Time to support England and buttler

. @imkks5 Dravidball can't even play his student Sanju Samson in his most comfortable format Dravidball can't even play his student Sanju Samson in his most comfortable format

Somnath @nathsomtweets #INDvsENG Play him in one match, drop him in the next.This is how @BCCI is hell bent on wasting a talent like Sanju Samson.Why can't they see what the players,cricket experts and cricket fans see in him. He is not even in the team for the next two T20Is. Big shame. #SanjuSamson Play him in one match, drop him in the next.This is how @BCCI is hell bent on wasting a talent like Sanju Samson.Why can't they see what the players,cricket experts and cricket fans see in him. He is not even in the team for the next two T20Is. Big shame. #SanjuSamson #INDvsENG

Nikhil Km @NikhilK07587899 @ICC @BCCI @BCCI @BCCI Sanju Samson you move to any other country you can make bigger history than Sachin if you stay here you will lose your cricket career. @IamSanjuSamson domesticWhat is the cricket selectors do to such a good player is it a party game @BCCI Sanju Samson you move to any other country you can make bigger history than Sachin if you stay here you will lose your cricket career.@IamSanjuSamson @ICC @BCCI @BCCIdomesticWhat is the cricket selectors do to such a good player is it a party game

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Resting Era of Indian Cricket @CricCrazyV

Most probably that's the end of hopes of Sanju playing No chance to Sanju Samson ☹️Most probably that's the end of hopes of Sanju playing T20 World Cup and he is not even part of India's squad for last 2 games sad. No chance to Sanju Samson ☹️Most probably that's the end of hopes of Sanju playing T20 World Cup and he is not even part of India's squad for last 2 games sad.

With opportunities hardly coming his way, Samson is falling behind in the race to be in India's T20 World Cup squad. The marquee competition is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

"For that conditions, he has more shots than any other Indian" - Ravi Shastri backs Sanju Samson to be in India's T20 World Cup

Samson has played only 14 T20Is so far despite making his debut in 2015. However, India's former head coach Ravi Shastri believes the wicketkeeper-better is the best choice for Australian conditions going into the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo last month, Shastri had stated:

“Between Tripathi, Samson, and Iyer, there will be opportunities now. But when you look at Australia, bounce, pace, cut, pull, Samson will always threaten there. For that conditions, he has more shots than any other Indian, to be honest.”

It remains to be seen whether Samson gets enough opportunities to make a case for himself ahead of the multi-nation event in October-November.

