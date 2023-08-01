"If Stokes messages me again, I'm going to delete it" - Moeen Ali on coming out of Test retirement for India series

England all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his Test retirement once again after the completion of the Ashes 2023 series on Monday, July 31. England managed to bounce back from 0-2 down to end the five-match series 2-2.

Moeen incidentally came out of retirement after receiving a message from England's Test skipper Ben Stokes. With Jack Leach out with an injury, the hosts were in dire need of a spinner when Stokes reached out to Moeen, who gleefully accepted the offer.

The off-spinner made a significant impact, particularly on the final day of the fifth Test. Battling a groin injury, Moeen bowled heavily and picked up three crucial wickets to put his side on top.

Overall, Moeen Ali picked up nine wickets and scored 180 runs in seven innings, including a half-century.

Given his impact with both the bat and the ball, there were questions arising about whether he will travel to India for the all-important series next year. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Moeen responded:

"No, I know I'm done. If Stokes messages me again, I'm going to delete it. That's me done. I've had a great time but I know that's it for me."

Moeen Ali enjoys an excellent record in India. In six Tests, the left-handed batter has scored 430 runs at an average of 39.09, including two centuries and one fifty. He has also picked up 18 wickets with his gentle off-spin.

"Was taken aback when I got the message from Stokes" - Moeen Ali on coming out of retirement

Mooen Ali called time on his red-ball career in 2021 after playing his last Test against India. He focused on white-ball cricket, primarily in T20 leagues across the globe.

With Leach injured, Stokes reached out to Moeen via a message, which took the latter by surprise. However, the Birmingham-born cricketer admitted that the decision has been rewarding.

"Been amazing, great to come back," he said. "Was taken aback when I got the message from Stokes, didn't know that Leach was injured but I really enjoyed it after coming into the series. I knew mentally it was going to be tough but I knew the toughest thing was going to be physical. Was an amazing series, I'll never forget."

Overall, Moeen Ali has played 68 Tests, scoring 3094 runs, including five tons and 15 half-centuries. He has also picked up 204 wickets, including five fifers and one 10-wicket haul.