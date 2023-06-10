"If we stop them at 350, we might make a match of it" - Aakash Chopra on India's situation after Day 3 of the WTC final

Aakash Chopra reckons India will have a chance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final if they are required to chase a 350-run fourth-innings target.

Rohit Sharma and Co. conceded a massive 173-run first-innings lead after they were bowled out for 296 on Day 3 (Friday, June 9) at The Oval in London. Australia ended the day at 123/4, with an overall lead of 296 runs and six second-innings wickets in hand.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra acknowledged that Australia are significantly ahead in the game. However, he feels India could make a match of it if they pick up the remaining six wickets cheaply on the fourth morning:

"India were 327 runs behind after the first day, we were 318 runs behind after the second day, and we are still 296 runs behind when the third day ended. Are we playing Pakdam Pakdai? Someone is running ahead and we are trying to catch them but are unable to do that."

The former Indian opener added:

"The truth is that the game is still in their favor. We are significantly behind. I said yesterday that Australia were 70:30 ahead. Now I feel like saying 80:20, but let me say 75:25 because if we stop them at 350, we might make a match of it."

Marnus Labuschagne (41*) and Cameron Green (7*) are the overnight Australian batters at the crease. They have wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey to follow and then the four bowlers, with a couple of them capable of wielding the willow effectively.

"Then you would need a miracle" - Aakash Chopra on the scenario of Australia's lead going beyond 400

India might have to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne early to keep their chances alive.

Aakash Chopra believes the game will virtually go beyond India's reach if they are made to chase a 400-plus fourth-innings target:

"If we allow them to reach close to 400 easily, which they can reach, they have six wickets in hand, it will become 85:15. Then you would need a miracle. Will that miracle happen or not?"

Chopra concluded by questioning whether a miracle could happen, considering India's acclaimed batting lineup has usually been found wanting:

"The Indian batting lineup has flattered to deceive. This question will always remain in your mind, that it's not a good thing, it's a famed batting lineup but they are not doing that good a job on a consistent basis."

The variable bounce on The Oval pitch will make India's task even more difficult. Apart from the Australian seamers, Nathan Lyon will also come into play in the fourth innings, especially considering the help Ravindra Jadeja got from the pitch on Day 3.

