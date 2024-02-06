"If it swings away, you don't chase it" - Brad Hogg hails 'absolute genious' Jasprit Bumrah after sensational outing in Visakhapatnam

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg is in awe of star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah who took nine wickets in the second Test against England to help his team win by a staggering margin of 106 runs.

Bumrah broke the back of the England batting line-up in their first innings in the Visakhapatnam Test with an enthralling exhibition of reverse-swing bowling. Picking up stunning figures of 6/45 on a good batting pitch, Bumrah backed it up with three more wickets in the second essay to complete a Player-of-the-Match performance.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained just how good Jasprit Bumrah is and how the England batters could have tackled the pacer. He said (2:24):

"He (Bumrah) is an absolute genius. I thought he was sensational. Just getting the ball to move away and the England batters did not set themselves up for the inswinger. If it swings away, you don't chase it, and the England batters got out chasing it."

In just six Tests on Indian soil, Bumrah has picked up a mind-boggling 29 Test wickets at an average of just 13.06. Such numbers further prove why he is considered among the best India have ever produced.

Brad Hogg on reports of Jasprit Bumrah being rested for 3rd Test

Several reports have been floating around that Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the third Test between the two teams at Rajkot, beginning on February 15. Brad Hogg felt it was important to look after Bumrah's workload and also claimed that it would be a great opportunity for Mohammed Siraj to make an impact.

On this, he stated (41:40):

"I think it's a great move (Bumrah being rested) because you want to rotate your fast bowlers and don't want them to break down. If your fast bowlers break down, then it will spoil your whole year. I don't think they need to go with four spinners. This is a good opportunity for Siraj to be the leader of the attack. He thrives in those big moments."

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the major reasons why the series is level at one apiece. With a 10-day gap between the second and the third Tests, it will be interesting to see if India feel that the break is enough for Bumrah to play at Rajkot.

