"If you take pressure, your game goes down" - Babar Azam ahead of critical Test series against New Zealand

Despite facing significant pressure ahead of the home series against New Zealand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he prefers to remain calm as he believes it will affect the performance.

Instead, he feels the hosts can turn things around after their forgettable outing against England.

Much will depend on the upcoming series against New Zealand as far as Babar's future as a Test captain goes. The 28-year-old has faced calls to step down from the role after a humiliating 3-0 loss to England in the recent Test rubber.

It was Pakistan's worst series loss at home and their fourth consecutive Test defeat under Babar in their backyard.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first Test on Monday, the right-handed batter asserted that they are united despite a tough series against England and backed his team to play well against New Zealand.

As quoted by Geo TV, he said:

"To be honest I don't take the pressure. If you take pressure, your game goes down. I have a belief that its a new day, a new team and a new match so things will be different. It's our unit and that unity, not that they are supporting me only, they support each other."

He added:

"When you lose, such things come up. All sportsmen support each other. As a player and as a captain I keep myself in my zone. Yes, we have lost a series but Insha'Allah we will stage a comeback."

Since their series defeat to England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made seismic administrative changes, with Najam Sethi replacing Ramiz Raja as the chairman.

Sethi has also sacked chief selector Mohammad Wasim and replaced him with Shahid Afridi in an interim capacity. The former Pakistan captain made a few changes to the Test squad immediately.

"Things have changed in the past two or three days" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Co. face a must-win series against New Zealand. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on the administrative changes, Babar reflected that their job is to win games and rectify their mistakes from the previous series. The Lahore-born batter added:

"Things have changed in the past two or three days but as a professional, you have to face such things. Our job is to put effort on the ground, perform and apply what best we have."

Babar further said:

"These things are out of the ground and our full focus is on the ground as to how to win the matches, how to take a good start in the series and how to do well in all three departments of the game."

He continued:

"We could not play the last series the way we wanted because we committed small, small mistakes that left us behind. Now we need to overcome those mistakes and try to play good cricket."

Babar was Pakistan's top run-getter in the series against England and will look to take his form further against the Kiwis.

