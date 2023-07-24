"If he takes responsibility, he could be that second wicketkeeper" - Wasim Jaffer on Sanju Samson's place in India's World Cup squad

Wasim Jaffer feels Sanju Samson could be India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter, after KL Rahul, in World Cup 2023 if he plays responsibly in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

The Men in Blue will face the Windies in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27. With Rahul recovering from his thigh surgery, Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Jaffer was asked whether Samson fits in India's scheme of things for World Cup 2023, to which he responded:

"I think so. KL Rahul will obviously be the first choice if he is fit. After that, Sanju Samson could be the one. It could also be Ishan Kishan as the backup opener and wicketkeeper. Then Sanju might miss out."

The former Indian opener added:

"So this series (ODIs vs West Indies) is very important for Sanju Samson. There has been a slight consistency issue with Sanju Samson. But if he plays like that, if he takes responsibility, he could be that second wicketkeeper."

On the flip side, Ishant Sharma cast his vote for Ishan Kishan when asked whether Samson should be India's second wicketkeeper. He reasoned that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has excelled at the top of the order and has even scored a double century in ODI cricket.

"He fits in absolutely" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson as a No. 4 batter and wicketkeeper

The West Indies series could decide Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson's place in India's World Cup squad.

Aakash Chopra was further asked whether Samson doesn't fit in at No. 4 as a wicketkeeper, to which he replied:

"He fits in absolutely. I am of the opinion if Ishan Kishan is in your scheme of things, play him now (in the middle order) and then definitely keep playing him until Rahul is not there so that you know for sure that Ishan Kishan is your No. 2 keeper."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Samson should be a part of India's World Cup squad if he scores runs in the middle order against the West Indies. He explained:

"If you are not thinking like that, Rahul has to play in the middle order, so Sanju Samson 100% fits in my team. The discussion is that he is not that consistent but the numbers are looking very good for the last little while. If he plays at No. 4 in this series and scores runs, he will be selected going forward as well and then he can definitely play the World Cup."

Samson has smashed 330 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 104.76 in 10 ODI innings. He has amassed 218 runs at an average of 109.00 in the last eight ODIs he has played.

