"If there's any team that can be a threat to Australia, then it's India 100%" - Aakash Chopra ahead of WTC final

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Team India can pose a real threat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final because of the results in the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Chopra underlined how India managed to beat Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 as well as the 2020-21 editions of the Test series, proving that they can challenge the Aussies in conditions alien to them.

Speaking in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram ahead of the WTC final, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say:

"Australia aren't overly unfamiliar with the conditions in England. The conditions in England are closer to that in Australia than it is to India. However, they will be challenged by this Indian team. The fact is that India beat them twice in their own backyard. If there's any team that can be a threat to Australia (in these conditions), then it's India 100%."

Aakash Chopra on similar issue for Australia and India ahead of WTC final

Aakash Chopra feels that just like India, even the majority of Australian players were busy playing in T20 leagues around the world like the IPL. They thus might take a bit of time to strike the balance once again as a cohesive unit.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Not too many problems with Australia to be fair. The batting line-up looks strong and the bowling also looks deep. One thing that I spoke about India is applicable to Australia as well and that's that they haven't played together as a unit much of late as they played for different T20 franchises in the past two months. Now suddenly there's a one-off match and here you need to bring your A++ game. That is not going to be easy."

The WTC final will be played at The Oval, beginning on Wednesday, June 7.

