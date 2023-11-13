"If there's a team India will be nervous facing in the World Cup semifinal, it is New Zealand" - Ross Taylor 

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor was a part of the playing XI that beat India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. The Men in Blue finished at the top of the league phase even back then and were the firm favorites to win the tournament.

However, in a game that lasted two days, thanks to the rain interruption, New Zealand beat India by 18 runs and made it to back-to-back World Cup finals.

Speaking to the ICC, Ross Taylor explained how the situation for the two teams has a bit of a 'deja vu' feel to it ahead of their semifinal in Mumbai. He said:

"Four years ago, India went into the semi-final as the form side in the tournament, while we were more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four."

He added:

"This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage. But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side."

Ross Taylor on what New Zealand need to do to beat India

Ross Taylor believes the Kiwis will need to set the tone no matter whether they are batting or bowling first. He feels India are a bit overdependent on their top three to give them a solid start.

On this, Taylor stated:

"The first 10 overs in both innings are crucial. When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first 10 overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three."

Ross Taylor also opined that the Kiwis need to ensure they don't lose early wickets to the star-studded Indian pace attack. He said:

"Then when India are bowling, it is similar. You want to score runs but it is also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

"When they get on a roll, they can be a lethal force, and the spinners can really pile on the pressure. If you keep wickets in hand, that is when it becomes a bit easier, rather than having to chase the game."

India will be determined to break their World Cup knockouts jinx and finally give themselves the best chance to win their first ICC Trophy in more than a decade.