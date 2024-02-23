"If you were not told who was the debutant between them, you might have said it's Mohammed Siraj" - Aakash Chopra lauds Akash Deep's spell

Aakash Chopra has lauded Akash Deep for making an impressive debut in the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi.

The Bengal seamer picked up three wickets with the new ball to reduce England to 57/3 after 11.5 overs in their first innings on Day 1 (Friday, February 23). However, Joe Root's unbeaten 106 helped the visitors recover to 302/7 by Stumps.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra praised Akash Deep for outperforming the more experienced Mohammed Siraj. He elaborated:

"It's not easy for a fast bowler to make his debut in India. The pace at which he bowled, it didn't seem like he was making his debut. Somehow you feel that a debutant would have some nerves and if you are bowling with a senior bowler, you remain in his shadow.

"If you were not told who was the debutant between them, you might have said it's Mohammed Siraj's debut because the way Akash Deep bowled, he might have been playing always. It speaks volumes," the former India opener added.

Deep picked up three wickets in his first spell and eventually finished with figures of 3/70 in 17 overs. Although Siraj returned figures of 2/60 in 13 overs, he went wicketless and conceded 43 runs in his first six overs.

"He bowled amazingly well with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra on Akash Deep

Akash Deep dismantled England's top order. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of Akash Deep's spell with the new ball. He said:

"He bowled amazingly well with the new ball. There was sideways movement. The ball was coming in consistently after pitching. He was bowling at nearly 140 kph continuously. The three wickets he took were proper wickets."

The reputed commentator noted that Deep dismissed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley with excellent deliveries.

"If you see Ben Duckett's wicket, he went around the stumps, took the ball away, and got the outside edge. Leg-before was already playing on Ollie Pope's mind and because of that, he was stepping out on just his second ball. He got Zak Crawley out twice in the same fashion," Chopra stated.

Deep had Duckett caught behind by Dhruv Jurel off the second ball of his fifth over. He dismissed Pope leg-before-wicket two deliveries later, with the on-field umpire's initial not-out decision being reversed on review.

The debutant earlier castled Crawley in his second over but was denied his maiden wicket as he had overstepped. However, he eventually bowled the opener in his sixth over to complete his three-wicket haul.

