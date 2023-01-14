"If Virat Kohli crosses the 30-run mark, he will get to another ODI hundred"- Wasim Jaffer ahead of 3rd IND vs SL ODI

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that star batter Virat Kohli can get to his 46th ODI hundred on Sunday when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli smashed an incredible hundred in the first ODI and many were hoping that he would recreate his magic at Eden Gardens. That wasn't to be, as Lahiru Kumara cleaned up the former captain with an absolute beauty.

However, speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the third ODI, Wasim Jaffer explained why it is almost impossible to stop Virat Kohli if he gets off to a good start. He said:

"If Virat Kohli crosses the 30-run mark, he will get to another ODI hundred. He is not the kind of player who will reach 40-50 and then throw his wicket away. So a good start and a hundred is pretty much on the cards."

Wasim Jaffer predicts India to win in Thiruvananthapuram

Sri Lanka came pretty close to beating India at the Eden Gardens, only to be undone by a brilliant knock of 64* from KL Rahul. However, Wasim Jaffer feels the final scoreline of the series will be 3-0 with another loss for the visitors at Thiruvananthapuram.

The former cricketer feels that the hosts have enough ammunition in their arsenal to ensure that Sri Lanka don't avoid a whitewash. On this, he stated:

"I think India will win 3-0 because they are a very strong team. I will be surprised if they lose the final ODI."

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

