“If you want to remove a player, then it’ll take just two minutes” – Pragyan Ojha as Shubman Gill departs cheaply vs England in 1st Test

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha wants the team management to back Shubman Gill amid his lean patch with the bat in red-ball cricket following another failure, this time against England in the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad.

The comments came as the No. 3 batter threw away his wicket for just 23 runs in the first innings. Ojha wants Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to back Gill for at least two games to adjust to his new role at No. 3.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged Gill to play his natural shots instead of trying to replicate Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ojha said to Cricbuzz:

“If you want to remove a player, then it’ll take just two minutes, but if you’ve to build a player [Shubman Gill], then you’ve to give him time. He is looking slightly out of his color. We know his talent. This is a five-game series. So, you can give him one or two matches. You have the cushion. Give him some time to find himself.”

The 37-year-old added:

“If you talk about Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, they used to play differently. There’s no trademark to play in a particular way at No. 3.”

Gill scored 154 runs in three innings as an opener, including a century during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

The right-handed batter then failed miserably in away Tests, including the World Test Championship final (13 and 18), West Indies (45 in three innings), and South Africa (74 in four innings). He has been playing as the No. 3 batter since India's tour of West Indies last year.

"England need at least a 150-run lead in the second innings" – Pragyan Ojha on England's chances in opening Test

Pragyan Ojha believes that England need at least a 150-run second-innings lead to make a comeback against India in the ongoing first Test. The former spinner reckons that the hosts have stretched a healthy lead and the spinners would make life tough for the visiting batters during the second innings.

He explained:

“175 is a huge lead, especially the way the ball has started to turn. There’s a lot of wear and tear. England need at least a 150-run lead in the second innings to make a comeback. They will now be thinking about how to save the game.

Ojha continued:

"If Jadeja and Axar continue to bat, India won’t even think about the declaration because they have three days. They won’t get any bonus points. All they need is to win. Whenever England comes out to bat, they have to bide their time and play as per the situation, and re-evaluate themselves.”

In response to England’s 246 (1st innings), the hosts were 421/7 at stumps on Day 2, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease.

