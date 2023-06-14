Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that his side played 'Bazball' in the second Test of the memorable 2005 Ashes series against Australia in Edgbaston.

Vaughan recalled the moments leading up to the game and the team's batting on the first day of the 2005 Test ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, starting at the same venue on Friday, June 16.

After being asked to bat first by Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, the English batters slaughtered the Aussie bowlers all over the park on the first day of the 2005 Ashes, scoring 407 in 79.2 overs.

The 'Bazball' style that the current England team are employing since Brendon McCullum became the head coach has been much talked about ahead of the upcoming series.

Vaughan spoke about England taking a similar approach 18 years ago, as part of a 10-part podcast series from Global – Legends of The Ashes.

"I remember having a team meeting on the Tuesday night and I basically gave the players the freedom to go and be really aggressive with the bat. I said: 'If Warnie comes on try and hit him for six'," Vaughan said.

The former captain did admit that Glenn Mcgrath's absence due to an ankle injury suffered on the morning of the Test after stepping on a ball helped their cause.

"If McGrath – and we obviously thought McGrath was going to be playing – you know, we can see off that first spell, I think it's important that we respect that first spell. But when it comes to his second, let's go for it. We have to be aggressive," Vaughan added.

Vaughan said he did not expect to score so many runs that day.

"I didn't expect us to get 400 in I think it was 80… very much like the modern England thing, the Ben Stokes….we were playing Bazball in 2005 for that first day at Edgbaston," he cloncluded.

After receiving a hammering in the first Test at Lords, England went on a rampage in the first innings of the Second Test, with all four Australian bowlers going at over four runs per over.

Despite the home team's aggressive approach, the match went down to the wire, with England winning by two runs to even up the series at one apiece.

They went on to win arguably the most enticing Test series ever played 2-1 to retain the Ashes for the first time since 1986/87.

"They will surprise the Australians" - Michael Vaughan on the upcoming Ashes Series

The battle between the captains could dictate the outcome of the Ashes series.

Michael Vaughan disagreed with Glenn Mcgrath's infamous 5-0 prediction of Australia winning the upcoming Ashes series in England.

The former England skipper believes that the England Test team now is significantly better than the one the Aussies played to a stalemate in the last series in England in 2019.

"History says Australia haven't won in the UK since 2001. The last time they were here in 2019, it was a very similar team to what they have now and they only managed a 2-2 draw against an England team that wasn't very good. England are miles better now and they will surprise the Australians," Vaughan said.

Both teams come into the marquee series on the back of scintillating Test match form. England have won 10 of their last 12 Tests since the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum partnership took over.

On the other hand, Australia finished atop the points table for the 2021-23 WTC cycle and recently won the WTC final against India at the Oval.

