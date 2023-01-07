"Imagine if these things happen in a World Cup final" - Gautam Gambhir urges Indian bowlers to cut down on no-balls

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has urged Arshdeep Singh and co. to avoid bowling no-balls in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

The 41-year-old believes this can have severe implications, especially in big games like the World Cup final.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls, including three consecutive, in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune, while Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik also leaked one each. By contrast, the Sri Lankan bowlers did not bowl even one in 20 overs.

DK @DineshKarthik



It's never easy



#INDvsSL You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice .It's never easy You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice . It's never easy #INDvsSL

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir acknowledged that the no-balls cost India plenty of runs and expected the team to learn quickly due to the fickle nature of international cricket.

He also stated that the full responsibility for it lies with the bowler and not the coaching staff.

"Hopefully, these guys can learn quickly. 85 no-balls are too much and then imagine how big a loss was it in the previous game when they bowled seven odd no balls that went for 31 runs."

He added:

"Imagine if these things happen in a World Cup final. All these guys have to learn quickly because international cricket can be very harsh. And it’s the responsibility of the bowler, not the bowling coach. You practice not crossing the line in sessions, you don’t practice just to go out there and bowl."

India's indisciplined bowling in the powerplay allowed Sri Lanka to tonk 55 in the first six and 71 off the last seven as they reached 206 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka starred with 56 off 22 deliveries.

"Everything else is acceptable" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 58-Test veteran further underlined that everything starts with not bowling no-balls in the practice session and bowlers have to practice it relentlessly. He added:

"Everything else is acceptable. You can have a bad day with the bat, ball and in the field, but this is something basic, try and not bowl no balls in practice sessions and that is what all the players have spoken about. All the great players have done that, all the great bowlers have focussed on, they have hardly bowled no-balls in practice sessions."

BCCI @BCCI



We go in with an unchanged Playing XI.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia #TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.We go in with an unchanged Playing XI.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R… #TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.We go in with an unchanged Playing XI. Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/SDfhNlastc

Meanwhile, India have chosen to bat first in the ongoing third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes