"Imagined, manifested and rehearsed this day so many times"- Dhruv Jurel after making his Test debut for India against England in Rajkot

Young Indian wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel was elated after receiving his debut Test cap in the third Test in Rajkot against England on Thursday (February 15). Team management dropped KS Bharat from the playing XI after his poor batting performances in the first two Tests and decided to give a chance to uncapped Jurel.

Veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik, who is with the broadcasting team, presented the cap to the 23-year-old before play began on day 1. Dhruv Jurel has scored 790 runs at an average of 46.47 across 15 first class games for Uttar Pradesh so far.

Dhruv Jurel took to his X handle after play on the first day and expressed gratitude for getting a chance to make his India debut. He wrote:

"Imagined, manifested and rehearsed this day so many times ever since I first picked up the bat. My dream came true. Thank you for the kind words, @dk bhaiya."

"It's a very special occasion"- Dinesh Karthik after giving Dhruv Jurel his Indian debut cap

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, Dinesh Karthik could be seen presenting the cap to Jurel and also shedding light on his journey so far. Karthik said:

"It's a very special occasion. Coming from Agra and moving to Noida at a very young age, your mother being there with you, and all the tough things that must have happened in the journey. There must have been so many people through the journey that must have helped you and I am sure all of them are going to be watching today.

"You must have played a lot of matches in different colors, mainly blue, but there is something very pure and divine about representing India in Test cricket."

Jurel did not get a chance to be on the field on Day 1 of the third Test against England. India reached 326/5 at stumps with Ravindra Jadeja (110*) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) at the crease. Dhruv will most likely arrive at the crease on Day 2 after a fall of one wicket.

