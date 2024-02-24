IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Sri Lanka, Match 24

The fourth round of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 saw a total of six matches taking place on Friday, February 23. England, the USA, and Zimbabwe emerged victorious in Group A. In Group B, India, New Zealand, and the UAE won their respective matches.

England have displaced Australia from the top position in Group A. They have won all four matches so far and have a net run rate of +1.4977. Australia have slipped to second position with three wins in four matches and a net run rate of +1.6389.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 ENGLAND OVER-40S 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.4977 2 AUSTRALIA OVER-40S 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.6389 3 ZIMBABWE OVER-40S 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.2288 4 CANADA OVER-40S 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.4341 5 USA OVER-40S 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.9242 6 NAMIBIA OVER-40S 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.6993

Zimbabwe and Canada have switched places and are in the next two places. They have won and lost two matches each and have a Net Run Rate of -0.2288 and -0.4341, respectively.

The USA and Namibia continue to remain in the last two positions. They have a net run rate of -0.9242 and -1.6993, respectively.

Group B’s points tally remains the same after round four. New Zealand are still in first place with four wins and a Net Run Rate of +2.2390. South Africa and India are below New Zealand with three wins each.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 NEW ZEALAND OVER-40S 4 4 0 0 0 8 2.239 2 SOUTH AFRICA OVER-40S 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.5663 3 INDIA OVER-40S 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.4333 4 SRI LANKA OVER-40S 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.6904 5 UAE OVER-40S 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.4343 6 WALES OVER-40S 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.2534

Sri Lanka and the UAE have won one game each and have a net run rate of -0.6904 and -1.4343, respectively. Wales are still searching for their first victory at the last position in Group B with a net run rate of -2.2534.

Zeshan Muhammed’s century guides USA to first win, beating Canada by three wickets

Zimbabwe defeated Namibia by five wickets in the 19th match. They chased down the target of 235 runs in 43.4 overs. Robertson Chinyengetere played an unbeaten knock of 93 runs off 117 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Australia suffered their first loss at the hands of England by a mere margin of two runs. They failed to chase down the target of 202 runs in the 20th match.

The USA managed their first win of the tournament against Canada in the 21st match. Zeshan Muhammed’s knock of 103 runs off 96 deliveries guided the USA to victory by three wickets. They chased down the target of 230 runs in 41.4 overs.

The UAE posted a significant total of 305 runs for the loss of seven wickets against Wales in the 22nd match. Wales reached 281 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 45th over mark and lost the match by 24 runs.

New Zealand overpowered South Africa in the 23rd match and won by three wickets. They chased down the target of 228 runs in 41.3 overs.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the 24th match by 67 runs after posting a total of 271 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Opener Ojas Hamir Mehta made a century and won the Player of the Match award.

