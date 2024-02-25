IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs India, Match 30

The IMC Over-40’s Cricket World Cup 2024 witnessed six encounters on February 25, Sunday.

In the first game of the day, the Australia Over-40s successfully defended a total of 219 runs, winning their contest against the Zimbabwe Over-40s by 41 runs. The second match saw the USA Over-40s register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the Namibia Over-40s.

The England Over-40s side demolished the Canada Over-40s by nine wickets in the third fixture of the day. The New Zealand Over 40s side put together an impressive performance by rattling the UAE Over 40s by a healthy margin of 103 runs.

Home team South Africa Over-40s and Sri Lanka Over-40s rounded off the fifth and sixth games of the day. They defeated India Over-40’s and Wale's Over-40's, respectively.

The group stage of the Over-40 IMC Cricket World Cup has concluded, with England coming out on top of Group A. The English side maintained a perfect record as they won all five of their matches to comfortably finish first in the table with 10 points.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 ENGLAND OVER-40S 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.7163 2 AUSTRALIA OVER-40S 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.5219 3 USA OVER-40S 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.2608 4 ZIMBABWE OVER-40S 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.3761 5 CANADA OVER-40S 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.8809 6 NAMIBIA OVER-40S 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.8965

Australia took second place, losing just one game. Their eight points safely secured them a spot in the next round. The USA managed two wins in their five matches to claim third place with four points.

Both Zimbabwe and Canada finished on four points as well after posting two wins each. However, their inferior net run rates placed them in fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Namibia propped up the rest of the group, suffering heavy defeats in all their matches to finish without a single point.

In Group B, New Zealand is topping the table with a perfect record after comfortably winning all five of their matches. They are joined in the next round by South Africa, which took the second spot with four wins and eight points.

India had an inconsistent group stage but did enough to finish third with three wins. Former champions Sri Lanka took fourth place with two wins from five games. The UAE registered one win in their five matches to take fifth place, while Wales finished bottom of the group without a single victory.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 NEW ZEALAND OVER-40S 5 5 0 0 0 10 2.25 2 SOUTH AFRICA OVER-40S 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.586 3 INDIA OVER-40S 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.0318 4 SRI LANKA OVER-40S 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.1196 5 UAE OVER-40S 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.6118 6 WALES OVER-40S 5 0 5 0 0 0 -2.3214

New Zealand crushed UAE by 103 runs

Electing to bat first, the Kiwi batters amassed a formidable total of 310/5 runs in their allotted overs. Opener Greg Johnson laid the foundation with a mature knock of 109 off just 113 deliveries, smashing six boundaries and two sixes. Hardeep Singh complemented him perfectly, scoring a blistering 89 off 52 balls, scoring 12 fours and a six.

In reply, the Welsh batting lineup crumbled under the sustained pressure exerted by the Kiwi bowlers. Wales were eventually bundled out for a paltry 207, handing New Zealand a comprehensive 103-run victory in their opening clash.

The day's second match saw South Africa's Over-40 win the toss and elect to bowl first. India's innings never got going, as they could only manage to score 121/7 in 45 overs.

In reply, home side South Africa chased the target with ease, with 15.3 overs and six wickets in hand. Warren Dugmore and Jaco Castle took the attack to the Indian bowlers, scoring 50 off 89 and 51 off 56 deliveries, respectively.

Jigar Mehta was the wrecker-in-chief for India, claiming four crucial wickets, while Yogesh Dicholkar and Fakir Dungaria chipped in with three wickets apiece.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App