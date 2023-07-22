“Immensely proud of the determination and commitment that I’ve shown to get back” – Jonny Bairstow on his 99* in 4th Ashes Test

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was delighted after responding to critics with his bat on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday (July 21).

The right-hander, who scored an unbeaten 99 off 81 deliveries, including four sixes and ten boundaries, expressed his gratitude for returning to scoring ways after his comeback following a lengthy injury layoff.

Bairstow's best in the Ashes series came after being retained by England’s think tank despite returning with scores of 20, 16, 10, 12 and 5 in his last five innings. The right-handed batter, though, had scored 78 in the first innings of the opening Test.

In an emotional interview with the BBC at stumps on Day 3, Baistow said:

“I think you’ve got to have a bit of perspective on it. I’ve not played in 10 months, not kept properly in three years. There’s obviously been a lot of talk, some of which I think has been a bit out of order.”

He continued:

“To be honest, that’s part and parcel of people that have an opinion and have a say. If people had a conversation with you individually and found out a bit more about the injury or the ankle and how everything’s going, they may have a slightly different view and perspective on it.”

The 33-year-old added:

“Still now, 10 months post-operation from that, when you’re told that you might not walk properly again, never mind run again or play professional sport, I’m immensely proud of the determination and commitment that I’ve shown to get back.”

For the uninitiated, Jonny Bairstow broke his left leg in three places while playing golf last August. He missed six Tests and England's T20 World Cup win.

Jonny Bairstow’s innings put England in commanding position on Day 3

Jonny Bairstow, who scored 99*, shared crucial partnerships with Harry Brook and Stuart Broad to stretch England’s first-innings lead to 275 .

The 33-year-old came in when the hosts were 437-5 and stayed till the end when they were bundled out for 592 in 107.4 overs in response to Australia’s first innings total of 317.

In response, the visitors reached Stumps on 113-4, trailing by 162 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh at the crease. Mark Wood bagged three wickets for England, while Chris Woakes scalped one.

Pat Cummins and Co. lead the five-match Ashes series 2-1.

