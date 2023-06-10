"Impact player" - Fans erupt as IPL franchise LSG remember VVS Laxman after Australia set 444-run target for India in WTC 2023 final

Australia have set a mammoth 444-run target for Team India to win the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London on Day 4, Saturday (June 10). This came after the Aussies declared their second innings at 270/8, including a 173-run lead in their first.

As soon as Australia declared their innings, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quickly remembered former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who is well-known for his 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001.

LSG tweeted:

“Hey @VVSLaxman281, are you around London?”

During his masterclass knock, Laxman had shared a 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid (current India head coach) for the sixth wicket. India came from behind to win the game by 171 runs.

Laxman, who retired in 2018, has played numerous match-saving and match-winning knocks for Team India in Tests during his illustrious career. The 48-year-old is currently serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to LSG's tweet post. One tweeted:

"Yes, but changed name as Ajinkya Rahane."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

It’s worth mentioning that VVS Laxman is the second-highest run-scorer for Team India against Australia in Tests. The right-handed batter amassed 2434 runs at an average of 49.67, including six tons and 12 half-centuries.

Aussie lower order continues to hurt Team India in the all-important WTC final

The Australian lower order, meanwhile, continued to hurt Team India in the all-important WTC final on Day 4. Alex Carey (66) and Mitchell Starc (41) shared a 93-run partnership for the seventh wicket to frustrate India bowlers. The Aussies declared their innings at 270/8 after Mohammed Shami scalped two quick wickets.

At the time of writing, Team India were 41/1 after 7.1 overs at Tea, with Shubman Gill back in the dugout after being dismissed off the last ball of the second session.

Batting first, Australia posted 469, courtesy of centuries from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121).

In response, India scored 296 in their first innings, courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane’s 89.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

Poll : 0 votes