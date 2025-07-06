"Impossible to have a mindset that we just win" - Ex-England captain's big statement on hosts amid huge run-chase in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the mindset of Ben Stokes and Co. of only playing for wins amid a huge run-chase against Team India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Vaughan opined that the Englishmen must be ready to play for draws too and that a draw would be a successful result for them in the ongoing second Test.

After Team India set a target of 608 for England to win, the hosts ended day four at 72/3, with a victory seemingly out of their reach. Under the Test leadership of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have played with the intention of securing wins, and not draws, regardless of the situation.

Speaking on the BBC Test Match Special, Michael Vaughan underlined the need to play for draws according to the situation when facing teams like India and Australia. He said:

"If you want to win the big series against the likes of India at home in five matches and you want to go to Australia, I think it's impossible to have a mindset that we just win, that's all we go for. We don't play for draws. A draw for England from this position, and I hope they get more in a way of kind of success, if they can get away from here with a draw, it's almost better than last week's win because it's completely against their natural trade."

The tourists have out-batted the Englishmen massively at Edgbaston, clattering 1014 runs. Despite 158 and 180* from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, respectively, England conceded a first-innings lead of 180. The home side also failed to take 10 wickets in India's second innings.

"They've won the toss and decided to bowl once again" - Michael Vaughan criticises England's decision

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan was also curious about the conversations which will be taking place within the dressing room, but wants England to bat out the full day Edgbaston. He added:

"They've won the toss and decided to bowl once again and it was eventually going to backfire in these English conditions in the UK with the ball and the pitches. And I am intrigued to see how this team talk about what they are going to do in the dressing room and come out and do it tomorrow. Because the pitch is still good and if England can have that instinct inside to play hard then they can bat the full day tomorrow. They really can."

Akash Deep (2/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/29) picked up the wickets for India on day four at Edgbaston.

