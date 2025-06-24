"Impossible to win this with this kind of bowling" - X users frustrated over India's poor bowling performance in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Fans on social media platform X expressed their dismay at India's poor bowling performance in the second innings of the first Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24.

India batted well in their second innings, finishing on 364, setting England a target of 371 to chase. At the time of writing, England were 140-0 in the second session of the final day's action, seemingly on course to win.

Many users took to X to condemn the way India bowled, failing to pick up even one wicket in the first session of play. Things did not improve much for the visitors in the second session, with many rueing the bowlers' lack of consistency.

Here are some of the best reactions from users on X:

"I would like to say it is impossible to win this with this kind of bowling. Ball change may not help. Either England is going to win this or going to be a draw if India can manage to get some wickets with this new ball which would force England to draw," wrote a fan.

You can see the tweet here:

Here are some other reactions:

"Really poor bowling from team india!! Maybe try harshit rana and Arshdeep singh in next match. IDK how will we win any match with this bowling attack? (sic)" wrote a fan.

"Wont ever say lord thakur provides illusionary depth at 8 since he has turned 2 test matches with his bat. But india needs more bite in the bowling. India missed a trick in not playing arshdeep!" posted another.

"We should say its very very ordinary club level bowling. No captain can do anything with such bowling. Clearly India needed Kuldeep/ Arshdeep," wrote a frustrated supporter.

"Disappointing bowling by India in both the innings. England is looking like winning. They're doing it easily," tweeted a fan.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries for India in the second innings

After taking a slender six-run lead over England in the first innings, India needed to start afresh. They were helped mightily in this matter thanks to tons from opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Rahul was all class during his 247-ball stay at the crease, amassing 137 runs. Pant, however, scored his at a rate of 84, piling up 118 off just 140 deliveries. This was Pant's second ton of the match, after he scored 134 in the first innings.

England seem well-placed to chase the runs needed, with India's bowling attack appearing to be rather toothless. Even the iconic Jasprit Bumrah, who is considered to be among the best bowlers in the world, has failed to breach the English batting unit yet.

