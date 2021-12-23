"In '05 we were told to go out and smack the bowlers" - Kevin Pietersen slams England's tactics in Ashes 2021-22

Kevin Pietersen criticized the English batters' defensive approach in the current Ashes series. He revealed that aggression is a must to defeat Australia, especially in their own backyard.

The former England skipper also recalled an anecdote from his playing days, when the players were told to smack the bowlers during the 2005 Ashes. England went on to beat Australia in that series.

Reports have emerged recently that the English batting unit were unhappy with their defensive and ball-leaving skills in the last two Tests. They are working to improve on this aspect ahead of the Boxing day Test. Having never been a fan of this defensive mindset of the players, Kevin Pietersen expressed his opinion through Twitter.

He wrote:

"Can I just say, that to beat Australia, you have to be aggressive, play without fear & not stand down in any situation. In ‘05 we were told to go out and smack the bowlers. I’m hearing ENG players are talking about not leaving the ball well enough!" #Ashes

In ‘05 we were told to go out and smack the bowlers.

I’m hearing ENG players are talking about not leaving the ball well enough! 🤮

#Ashes Can I just say, that to beat Australia, you have to be aggressive, play without fear & not stand down in any situation.In '05 we were told to go out and smack the bowlers.I'm hearing ENG players are talking about not leaving the ball well enough! 🤮

England are just not capable of putting a few good sessions and days together: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen recently shed light on England's inability to put pressure on opponents consistently across a couple of sessions or days. He felt that was one of the main reasons for their dismal returns in red-ball cricket.

In his blog for Betway, Kevin Pietersen reviewed England's performances so far in the two concluded matches and wrote:

"Unfortunately, I know from experience that once you go 2-0 down in an Ashes series away from home there is no belief in the camp that you’re going to turn things around. You continue to try, you continue to do the right things, but I knew in 2006/07 and 2013/14 – and these players will know now – that there’s no realistic way back."

He continued:

"Previously, we had to go to the WACA, where England always lose. At least this time they’re going straight to Melbourne, but there is nothing in these performances to suggest that England are capable of winning a Test match. Every time they engineer a little bit of hope, they have another horrible session. They’re just not capable of putting a few good sessions and days together."

Australia and England will now face off in the crucial third Test of the series on Boxing day at the MCG. The visitors must win this game to stay alive in the series.

