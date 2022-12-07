"In awe of Rohit Sharma's dedication" - Twitter salutes Indian skipper's heroic knock while battling injury in 2nd ODI against Bangladesh 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma battled the pain and odds stacked against him to take the side close to a famous win over Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7.

Despite the captain's heroic unbeaten 51 off 28 deliveries, Team India fell short by five runs to concede the series with a game to spare.

Rohit came in to bat at No. 9 after being absent for almost the entirety of the contest. He sustained an injury to his left thumb in the second over of the first innings while attempting to claim a catch off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. He had to walk off the field and was taken to the hospital to assess the extent of the injury to his finger webbing.

KL Rahul took over the captaincy duties as Team India proceeded to concede 271-7. In the absence of Rohit, it was Virat Kohli who was promoted up the order. However, the top-order issues persisted as the Men in Blue stumbled to 39-3 after the first powerplay.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel kept India in the hunt, but with wickets tumbling and the required run rate climbing up, Rohit had no choice but to come in at the near-end of the innings.

Fans applauded the captain's courage to walk in to bat despite carrying a rather serious injury and almost taking India over the line.

Rohit Sharma recorded his 500th six in International cricket during the valiant innings

The extent to which Rohit would be able to bat with the injury was unknown when he came into bat. He looked fidgety across the first few deliveries, but found his rhythm after dispatching a few short deliveries for maximums with his trademark pull shots.

The match was poised at a good stage following a huge 47th over that yielded 18 runs. With 40 runs off 18 deliveries and the skipper looking in full flow, the odds were well placed. However, he was starved of the strike as Mohammad Siraj could not score a run off Mustafizur Rahman's penultimate over.

The skipper took on Mahmudullah, who bowled the 49th over and claimed 22 runs off it. Facing the strike for the final over, he was able to score three boundaries, but even that effort wasn't enough as the Men in Blue fell short by five runs.

His participation in the remainder of the tour is yet to be confirmed or dismissed. The initial signs are shaky at best with the injury being diagnosed as a dislocation, but with no fractures in question, he could feature in the Test matches.

