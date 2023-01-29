“In the last 11 games, he hasn’t scored a fifty” – Dinesh Karthik on Ishan Kishan ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Dinesh Karthik highlighted Ishan Kishan’s prolonged lean spell ahead of the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29).

The veteran feels that the wicketkeeper-batter should convert his opportunities into big scores after failing to secure a fifty in the last 12 T20Is. He reckons Kishan can’t blow away his chances in the subcontinent.

The statement came as Kishan scored just four runs as the Men in Blue lost their first T20I against the visitors by 21 runs in Ranchi on Friday.

OneCricket @OneCricketApp



Should Prithvi Shaw get the nod of Ishan Kishan against New Zealand in the must-win encounter at Lucknow...??



#INDvsNZ #2ndT20I #IndiavsNewZealand Ishan Kishan's woeful form continues in the shortest format of the game!!!Should Prithvi Shaw get the nod of Ishan Kishan against New Zealand in the must-win encounter at Lucknow...?? Ishan Kishan's woeful form continues in the shortest format of the game!!!Should Prithvi Shaw get the nod of Ishan Kishan against New Zealand in the must-win encounter at Lucknow...??#INDvsNZ #2ndT20I #IndiavsNewZealand https://t.co/HJv3kA2Wz2

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“One player who has been given a good amount of games but hasn’t scored a fifty is Ishan Kishan. In the last 11 games, he hasn’t scored a fifty. He has opened in all games and opening in T20s is luxurious, especially in Asia.”

In his last ten T20I innings, Kishan has scored 122 runs at an underwhelming average of 12.2. The 24-year-old registered his last T20I fifty, which came 12 innings ago against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, in June last year.

“Next two games are going to be critical for him” – Dinesh Karthik on Ishan Kishan

Karthik wants Ishan Kishan to deliver with the bat in the remaining two T20Is against New Zealand. He, however, hailed Kishan for his good performances in ODIs despite getting limited opportunities.

He said:

“These next two games are going to be critical for him to get some big runs and make sure he’s a consistent part of the XI.”

Karthik added:

“He’s someone who has done well in ODI cricket in the minimal chances he’s got. He’s looking to maximise his potential as a player and opportunities in India.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter Ishan Kishan has failed to score a fifty in his last 12 T20I innings Ishan Kishan has failed to score a fifty in his last 12 T20I innings 👀#India #TeamIndia #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ySahNUhoPr

Kishan recently scored a double-century while opening the innings in Bangladesh in ODI last month. He, however, failed to deliver as a middle-order batter in the absence of KL Rahul in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, recording scores of 5, 8* and 17.

