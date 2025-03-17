"In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli" - Indian legend makes huge statement after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Former opener Sunil Gavaskar hailed the depth in Indian cricket after the Men in Blues' unbeaten run to the title in the recent 2025 Champions Trophy, even without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Gavaskar went to the extent of claiming that no individual player is indispensable in the current lineup, including veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Ad

Despite the duo playing match-winning knocks in the semifinal (Kohli) and final (Rohit), questions about their future in international cricket continue to dominate the headlines.

Reflecting on the same and India's Champions Trophy triumph in his column for the Mid Day, Gavaskar said:

"The triumph in the Champions Trophy and that too without Bumrah, also emphasises that nobody is indispensable in this game. In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there’s not the slightest doubt that their presence in the team gives the team an even more invincible look."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"It is good to see so many overseas cricketers now coming up and saying India would have won anyway wherever they played and not only because they were stationed in Dubai."

Despite playing all their games in Dubai, India dominated the 2025 Champions Trophy, winning all three Group stage games, followed by convincing victories in the semifinal and final. It was India's fourth consecutive final appearance in an ICC event and a second straight triumph after the 2024 T20 World Cup title run.

Ad

"Not really a proper indication of the strength of the team" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar lauded Team India for bouncing back from the Australian debacle [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar praised Team India for bouncing back from the dismal Test series defeat in Australia to win the England T20Is and ODIs, followed by the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

The Asian giants suffered back-to-back horrific Test series defeats to New Zealand at home and Australia down under. However, they picked themselves up in style to record 4-1 and 3-0 T20I and ODI series wins at home against England before the Champions Trophy.

"India's win in the Champions Trophy was one sweet win, especially after the disappointing Test series loss to Australia a month or so earlier. For a team that had won the first Test of the series in such style to cave in and lose three out of the next four Test matches was not really a proper indication of the strength of the team," said Gavaskar.

Ad

He added:

"Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia’s way and they won the final Test and with it the series. For the Indian team to bounce back the way they did with comprehensive wins in the ODI and T20 series against England that were played on the team’s return to India tells volumes of the talent that Indian cricket has."

The Indian players will now turn their attention to the 2025 IPL season, starting March 22. Following the tournament, India will embark on their all-important tour of England, where they will play five Tests, starting June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback