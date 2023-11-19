Astrologer Sumit Bajaj has once again wowed fans with his accurate prediction for the ongoing 2023 World Cup. From Virat Kohli completing his 50th century to Afghanistan beating England, he has made several right calls during the showpiece event.

Ahead of the ongoing 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Bajaj had pinpointed a few overs which would be key in the crucial encounter.

In a social media post, he had suggested that the balls between overs 9.4 and 10.2 were going to be important. Interestingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer got out at 9.4 and 10.2, respectively.

Important overs listed by Sumit Bajaj. (Pic: X)

Rohit Sharma once again provided India with a brisk start with his attacking approach at the top of the order. The seasoned campaigner scored 47 runs off 31 deliveries before falling to Glenn Maxwell. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, had an ordinary outing, contributing just four runs.

Sumit Bajaj has predicted that India will beat Australia in 2023 World Cup final

Both India and Australia have enjoyed fantastic runs in the tournament. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament, having 10 successive wins to their name.

While Australia suffered back-to-back failures in the first two fixtures, they bounced back by securing eight wins on the trot. Sumit Bajaj has claimed that Pat Cummins could regret one of his decisions during the final.

He also predicted that India would emerge victorious in the contest to lift the coveted ICC trophy. Taking to microblogging platform X ahead of the match, he wrote:

"Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken !"

Notably, India completed a six-wicket win over Australia in the group-stage encounter in Chennai, successfully chasing down a 200-run target.