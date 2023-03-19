[In Pictures]: How Starc, Marsh and Head destroyed India in Visakhapatnam ODI

Thirty seven overs of dominance - that was all it took Australia to hammer India in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19) and square the three-match series 1-1.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Aussies blew away India for a paltry 117 in 26 overs. Their openers were then in a complete hurry to finish off proceedings, racing to the target in 11 overs. The extent of Australia’s dominance can be gauged by the fact that the visitors won the game with a whopping 234 balls remaining and all ten wickets in hand.

Australia dominated proceedings from the word go. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc (5-53) took out Shubman Gill for a duck when the right-hander loosely hit one towards point. The soft dismissal set the tone for the lopsided game.

Captain Rohit Sharma (13), returning to the team after missing the first game due to personal commitments, went after a wide delivery from Starc and was caught at slip.

Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. (Pic: Getty Images)

Suryakumar Yadav’s ODI woes continued. He registered his second consecutive golden duck in what was almost a ‘copy paste’ of his leg before dismissal to Starc in the opening game.

Sean Abbott is ecstatic after dismissing Hardik Pandya. (Pic: Getty Images)

KL Rahul (9) became Starc’s fourth victim; he, too, was trapped lbw.

A one-handed stunner from Steve Smith at slip ended Hardik Pandya's stay for 1 as Sean Abbott got among the wickets, leaving India reeling at 49-5 in the tenth over.

Nathan Ellis celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. (Pic: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31 off 35 before he caught plumb in front of the stumps by Nathan Ellis when he tried to whip one across the line.

Like in the Tests, Axar Patel (29* off 29) played a lone hand in the lower order as Ravindra Jadeja (16), Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Mohammed Shami (0) perished cheaply.

Mohammed Siraj is cleaned up by Mitchell Starc. (Pic: Getty Images)

After being smashed for two consecutive sixes by Axar in the 26th over, Starc hit back by cleaning up Siraj (0) and completing his ninth five-fer in ODIs. India were all out with almost half their overs remaining.

India bowlers suffer brutal assault

For India to have any chance of winning the game, they needed to get plenty of early wickets, but they managed none. On the contrary, their bowlers were mercilessly thrashed by Mitchell Marsh (66* off 36) and Travis Head (51* off 30).

Mitchell Marsh slammed an unbeaten half-century. (Pic: Getty Images)

Marsh struck six fours and as many sixes in his blazing knock, while Head slammed ten fours in his impressive innings.

Travis Head helped himself to an unbeaten fifty. (Pic: Getty Images)

India’s bowling figures made for rather sorry reading. Siraj went for 37 in three overs, Shami for 29 and Axar for 25.

Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bowled one over each, conceding 18 and 12 runs respectively.

