[In Pictures] Indian head coach Rahul Dravid attends New York Yankees game along with other support staff members

Indian cricket team's head coach Rahul Dravid attended last night's MLB match between New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins at the Yankee Stadium. The International Cricket Council's official X profile shared pictures of Dravid enjoying the game with the Indian team's support staff members.

Team India are currently in New York for the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue started their campaign against Ireland, defeating them by eight wickets in a Wednesday morning game. After the match, the support staff decided to take a break from cricket and enjoy live baseball.

New York Yankees hosted the Minnesota Twins for a match, registering a 9-5 win. Rahul Dravid was in attendance for that game along with fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

You can check out the pictures shared by the ICC here:

Dravid had a big smile on his face as he attended the match wearing New York Yankees merchandise as well. Even Dilip and Mhambrey donned the New York team's cap.

Can Rahul Dravid end his coaching tenure with ICC T20 World Cup trophy?

Rahul Dravid has confirmed that he will quit Team India's coaching role after T20 World Cup 2024. (Image: Getty)

T20 World Cup 2024 is Dravid's last tournament as India's head coach. Despite having such a strong squad, India have not been able to win an ICC trophy under Dravid's coaching. They came pretty close in 2023, where they finished runners-up in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

Having started the T20 World Cup with a dominant performance, India will aim to continue in the same vein and ensure that Dravid's coaching stint ends with an ICC trophy. India's next T20 World Cup 2024 match is against arch-rivals Pakistan this Sunday (June 9) in New York.

