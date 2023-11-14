How many teams have won an ODI World Cup without losing even one match?

Home team India have a golden opportunity of winning the ODI World Cup 2023 without losing even one match. The Men in Blue remained undefeated in the league round of the competition.

Playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with a victory over five-time champions Australia. They followed it up with convincing wins over Asian teams Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. In their next match, India ended their losing streak in ICC tournaments against New Zealand.

The Indian team continued the winning momentum with dominant victories over England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Netherlands in their last four league-round matches. India finished at the top of the 2023 ODI World Cup points table, with nine wins from nine games. They were the only side to score 18 points in the standings.

India are now two victories away from lifting the ODI World Cup trophy without losing even one match. They will play against New Zealand in the semifinal tomorrow (November 15). If they beat the Kiwis, the Men in Blue will take on the winner of the Australia vs South Africa semifinal in the final on Sunday (November 19) in Ahmedabad.

It is pertinent to note that India will not be the first team to win the World Cup without losing even one match in the tournament. Here's a list of the other teams who have achieved the feat.

#1 West Indies were undefeated in 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cups

West Indies won the first two editions of the World Cup without losing even one match. The ICC organized the Men's ODI World Cup for the first time in 1975. The West Indies team defeated Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to finish at the top of the Group B points table. They defeated New Zealand in the semifinal and Australia in the final to lift the championship.

Four years later, West Indies retained the World Cup by maintaining their unbeaten record at the mega event. The Caribbean side beat New Zealand and India, while their match against Sri Lanka ended with no result in the group stage. With wins over Pakistan in the semifinal and England in the final, West Indies won the trophy once again under Clive Lloyd's leadership.

#2 Sri Lanka won the 1996 World Cup without losing a match

Seventeen years later, Sri Lanka became the second team to win the 50-over World Cup without losing a match. The Islanders topped the group stage with wins against Australia, India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

They followed it up victories over England in the quarterfinals, India in the semifinals and Australia in the final to win their first World Cup. Arjuna Ranatunga was Sri Lanka's skipper in the mega event.

#3 Australia remained undefeated in 2003 and 2007 World Cups

Australia completed a hat-trick of World Cup wins from 1999 to 2007. They remained undefeated in 2003 and 2007. The Aussies brushed aside India, Zimbabwe, Namibia, England, Pakistan, and Netherlands in the group stage of the 2003 World Cup. In the Super Sixes, Australia beat Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Kenya.

In the knockout stage, Australia beat Sri Lanka in the semifinal and India in the final to lift the 2003 World Cup.

Four years later, Australia beat South Africa, Netherlands and Scotland in the group stage, followed by wins against Bangladesh, Ireland, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in the Super 8s.

The Aussies beat South Africa in the semifinal and then defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash to win the 2007 ODI World Cup. Ricky Ponting was the captain in both tournaments.

#4 Australia Women won ODI World Cup without losing even one match in 5 editions

Australia Women won the 1978 Women's Cricket World Cup without losing a match. Four teams, namely Australia, England, India, and New Zealand played in the competition. There was no final. Australia topped the points table by defeating the other three teams and won the World Cup.

Four years later, New Zealand played host to a bigger World Cup, where an International XI also participated. Australia topped the standings with 11 wins and a tie. They beat England in the final to win the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Next, Australia Women won the 1997 World Cup without losing even one match. The Aussies won four matches against England, South Africa, Denmark, and Pakistan, while their group-stage fixture against Ireland was abandoned. They beat India in the semifinal and New Zealand in the final to lift the ODI World Cup trophy.

In 2005, Australia regained the World Cup trophy with another undefeated campaign. They won the group-stage matches against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Ireland, while the games against India and England were abandoned. In the knockout round, Australia beat England in the semifinals and India in the final to become the champions.

The most recent undefeated ODI World Cup campaign of Australia was in the 2022 edition of the mega event. Playing in New Zealand, the Aussies topped the standings with wins against South Africa, England, West Indies, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Australia beat West Indies in the semifinals and England in the final to take home the World Cup. Meg Lanning, who recently retired, was the team's captain in the tournament.