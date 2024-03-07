[In pictures] Jonny Bairstow left in tears as Joe Root presents his 100th Test cap on Day 1 in Dharamsala

England's ace batter Joe Root presented his fellow Yorkshire man Jonny Bairstow with his 100th Test cap ahead of Day 1 of the fifth Test against India in Dharamsala. The right-handed batter became emotional upon getting it and posed for pictures with his mom and wife, with the photos going viral on social media.

In the process, Bairstow became the 17th Englishman to complete 100 Tests. He will be keen to make his 100th Test memorable, having had an underwhelming series thus far. In four Tests, the batter has managed only 170 runs at an average of 21.25, with a highest of 38. He also registered two single-figure scores in the third Test in Rajkot, where England lost by an astonishing 434 runs.

Despite his struggles, captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have backed Bairstow to come good. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old's future after the ongoing Test series remains uncertain.

"It will be an emotional week" - Jonny Bairstow on the occasion of his 100th Test

Jonny Bairstow. (Image Credits: Getty)

Bairstow, who made his debut in 2012, said that this was his dream like every other aspiring cricketer but didn't think he would achieve it. The veteran jokingly urged everyone to get the tissues ready beforehand, stating, as quoted by Sky Sports in an earlier presser:

"It means a hell of a lot. Every young kid that sets out on a journey playing professional cricket wants to try and play 100 Test matches. You look back to 2012 when I made my debut at Lord's. If 12 years later you'd said I'd be playing 100 Test matches… you'd snap your hand off for one but also pinching yourself as well. It will be an emotional week. I'm proud, you know what I'm like, I'm an emotional guy - so get the tissues ready! It's a special week for me like it was a special week for Ben a few weeks ago.

As far as the action in Dharamsala goes, visiting captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bat first.

