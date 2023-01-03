[In Pictures] Maheesh Theekshana's accurate yorker floors Hardik Pandya in 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Team India captain Hardik Pandya was on the receiving end of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's stunning yorker in the T20I series opener between the two nations on Tuesday, January 3.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the Indian innings. Theekshana dished out a perfect yorker to Pandya on the fifth ball of the over. While the Indian skipper managed to dig it out, he was left floored by the stunning delivery.

Here are some snapshots of Maheesh Theekshana's yorker to Hardik Pandya:

cric_mawa @cric_mawa_twts

Which completely beats hardik pandya

#HardikPandya #INDvsSL Mahesh Theekshana bowls a YorkerWhich completely beats hardik pandya Mahesh Theekshana bowls a Yorker 😳Which completely beats hardik pandya 🔥#HardikPandya #INDvsSL https://t.co/4EPBqTnd9l

Usman Shaikh @shaikhmohdusman

#INDvsSL #HardikPandya #IndianCricketTeam #T20I Excellent inswinging yorker on the 5th ball of the 13th over by Maheesh Theekshna as Theekhshana has Hardik Pandya on the floo.r This sight is usually seen from a fast bowler.Theekshana is bowling like a medium pacer today. Excellent inswinging yorker on the 5th ball of the 13th over by Maheesh Theekshna as Theekhshana has Hardik Pandya on the floo.r This sight is usually seen from a fast bowler.Theekshana is bowling like a medium pacer today.#INDvsSL #HardikPandya #IndianCricketTeam #T20I https://t.co/JamYi4eHfx

Notably, Theekshana shone with the ball in the opening encounter of the ongoing T20I series. The crafty spinner bowled a tidy spell, conceding only 29 runs off his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill.

The 22-year-old trapped Gill in front in the third over of the match, dismissing the T20I debutant for just seven runs and providing Sri Lanka with their first breakthrough.

Hardik Pandya departs after scoring 29 runs off 27 balls

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at No. 5 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue were under pressure after having lost wickets in quick succession.

The talismanic all-rounder steadied the ship for his side with his steady knock. Pandya looked well-set at the crease, having scored 29 runs. However, his promising knock came to a premature end in the 15th over.

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madhushanka got the better of Pandya with a back-of-length delivery outside off. The right-handed batter was beaten for pace as he tried to play the late cut. He could only manage to get an edge, and it went straight into the hands of the keeper.

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia



A summary of his knock @HoodaOnFire was on a roll with the bat & was our top performer from the first innings of the first #INDvSL T20A summary of his knock .@HoodaOnFire was on a roll with the bat & was our top performer from the first innings of the first #INDvSL T20 🙌 🙌 #TeamIndia A summary of his knock 🔽 https://t.co/R0sBN8G1U0

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel stitched together a crucial 68-run partnership after Pandya's dismissal, helping India finish at 162/5 in 20 overs. While Hooda remained unbeaten on 41, Patel contributed 31 runs to help the home team finish well.

Poll : 0 votes