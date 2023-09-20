In Pictures: Shreyas Iyer, Sachin Tendulkar and family attend Ganesh Chaturthi Pooja at Ambani residence in Mumbai

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer and Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, were among the many celebrities who were spotted attending Ganesh Chaturthi Pooja at Antilia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

The Ambanis own the Mumbai Indians franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. In fact, MI are the joint-most successful team in the competition along with Chennai Super King. Both franchises have won five titles apiece.

On Tuesday (September 20), the Instagram handle of Instant Bollywood shared a video of Shreyas attending Ganesh Chaturthi Pooja at Antilia. It also posted a couple of pictures of the Tendulkar family - wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun were present along with the cricket legend.

While Tendulkar is a mentor with Mumbai Indians, Shreyas captains Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer to feature in ODIs against Australia at home

Shreyas Iyer at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. (Pic: Instant Bollywood/ Instagram)

Shreyas has been picked in the India team for the three-game ODI series at home against Australia.

Following his recovery from a back surgery, he made a comeback to the Indian team for the Asia Cup. However, he suffered from back spasms ahead of the Super 4 game against Pakistan and had to be replaced by KL Rahul. The 28-year-old did not feature in subsequent games in the tournament.

Amid concerns over Shreyas’ frequent injury woes, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar sid after naming the batter in the team for the series against Australia that he's now fit:

“At the moment, he’s fit; that’s why we picked him in the squad. We are hopeful that he gets through all these three games. He’s worked incredibly hard over the last many months to be at this stage, to be fit.

"Fortunately, for him, it wasn’t a massive injury, but he did pick up a niggle. He’ll have to get through these games, and we are hopeful that he will. At the moment, he is fine.”

Shreyas has played 44 ODIs for India, scoring 1645 runs at an average of 45.69, with two hundreds and 14 fifties.

Teams can make changes to their World Cup squad till September 27. So in case of any further fitness issues with the batter during the Australia series, the BCCI has the option to replace him.