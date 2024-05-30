[In Pictures] "Starting the day right" - Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoys breakfast with teammates in New York ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal recently stepped out for breakfast in New York with his teammates. He was joined by Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and fielding coach T Dilip.

The Men in Blue kicked off their preparations for the T20 World Cup in New York on Wednesday, May 29, where they played foot volley and did some light strength training. The next day, the likes of Jaiswal, Kuldeep, and Rinku unwinded by heading out for breakfast.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jaiswal shared a picture, giving fans a glimpse of the outing. He captioned the post:

"Starting the day right with good food & good company ☕️."

Jaiswal was last seen in action during the recently concluded IPL 2024. The southpaw had a slow start to the tournament but roared back to form with an unbeaten 104-run knock against Mumbai Indians (MI). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter finished with 435 runs across 15 innings at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 155.91.

"I would have Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal" - Eoin Morgan on India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

The Indian selectors gave the nod to Yashasvi Jaiswal over Shubman Gill for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Gill couldn't make it to the 15-member roster and was named as one of the reserves.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan reckoned that he would have picked Gill ahead of Jaiswal for the ICC event. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"The only decision I would have had differently and if I was selecting the squad, I would have Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal. I have played alongside him, I know how he thinks. I know how he works. I feel he's a future leader within that side and I think in big moments, in World Cups the more leaders the better. Even if he's sitting on the sideline, you still need inspiration from here and there, a sense of positivity."

India will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a game against Ireland in New York on June 5.

