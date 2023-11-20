[In pictures] Virat Kohli gifts Glenn Maxwell his India jersey after Australia's 2023 World Cup final victory

Star Team India batter Virat Kohli gifted Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell his jersey after the 2023 World Cup final encounter between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India's juggernaut in the showpiece event was halted by the Pat Cummins-led Australian team in the final. The Men in Blue suffered their maiden loss of the tournament, succumbing to a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to end as runner-up.

Following the 2023 World Cup final, Kohli and Maxwell were seen sharing an emotional hug. The two share a wonderful relationship off the field, courtesy of their time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Kohli was also photographed handing Maxwell his Team India World Cup jersey.

Virat Kohli scored 54 runs off 63 balls in the final. India failed to post a mammoth total after being asked to bat first, getting bundled out for 240.

Australia chased down that target comfortably in 43 overs with six wickets in hand to clinch their sixth World Cup title. Travis Head stole the show in the run chase with a remarkable 137-run knock.

Virat Kohli named the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli was on a roll at the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. The seasoned campaigner emerged as the top performer with the bat, amassing 765 runs from 11 innings at an average of 95.62.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first player to complete 50 ODI tons. Kohli also broke Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of ODI World Cup, becoming the only player with over 700 runs.

Expand Tweet

The former India captain was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his admirable batting performances throughout the competition. Notably, Kohli crossed the 50-run mark on nine occasions in 11 innings.